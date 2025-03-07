LIVE news: Tahawwur Rana submits renewed application seeking stay of extradition to India
BS Web Team New Delhi
Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana has submitted a renewed application to Chief Justice John Roberts seeking a stay of his extradition to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his emergency bid.The family of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has given its consent to the government for his memorial on a 900 sq m plot at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, which is a complex of samadhis near Delhi’s Raj Ghat. This comes after a recent visit to the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal by Singh’s family members.
Nearly two months after an explosion sent flaming debris raining down on the Turks and Caicos, SpaceX launched another mammoth Starship rocket on Thursday, but lost contact minutes into the test flight as the spacecraft came tumbling down and broke apart. This time, wreckage from the latest explosion was seen streaming from the skies over Florida. It was not immediately known whether the spacecraft's self-destruct system had kicked in to blow it up. The 403-foot (123-meter) rocket blasted off from Texas. SpaceX caught the first-stage booster back at the pad with giant mechanical arms, but engines on the spacecraft on top started shutting down as it streaked eastward for what was supposed to be a controlled entry over the Indian Ocean, half a world away.
India is a very high tariff nation, US President Donald Trump has said as he reiterated that reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose levies on American goods will kick in on April 2.
"I'll tell you what's a high tariff nation - it's Canada. Canada charges us 250% for our milk product and other products, and a tremendous tariff with lumber and things as such. And yet we don't need their lumber. We have more lumber than they do. We don't need Canada's lumber," Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday as he signed some executive orders.
10:32 AM
Major target killing planned by BKI-backed terror module in Punjab averted, three arrested
Punjab Police on Friday said a major target killing in the state, which was planned by proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module, was averted with the arrest of three people. Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary probe found that the module was handled by US-based gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawashehria, a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, along with his associate Laadi Bakapuria, presently based in Greece.
10:09 AM
Judge stops immediate shutdown of small US agency for African development
A judge barred the Trump administration on Thursday from immediately moving to shut down a small federal agency that supports investment in African countries on Thursday. US District Judge Richard J Leon in Washington issued the order hours after the filing of a lawsuit by the president and CEO of the US African Development Foundation. Ward Brehm said in a complaint that he directed his staff on Wednesday to deny building entry to staffers from billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency and Pete Marocco, the deputy administrator for the US Agency for International Development.
10:03 AM
PM to visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gujarat on Mar 7-8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Gujarat on March 7-8 to inaugurate multiple development projects as well as participate in a Lakhpati Didi programme on International Women's Day. He will travel to Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Friday and inaugurate the NAMO Hospital (Phase I) around 2 pm, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday.
9:58 AM
BJP to back Nitish even after polls, says Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has asserted that the BJP will back CM Nitish Kumar for another term in office, setting aside speculations that the NDA could vouch for a new face after the Assembly polls due later this year.
9:35 AM
9:31 AM
US Supreme Court denies Tahawwur Rana's application seeking stay on extradition
The US Supreme Court has rejected Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana's emergency application seeking a stay of his extradition to India. Rana, 64, is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. He had filed an “Emergency Application For Stay” with the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit.
9:19 AM
9:00 AM
Fired federal watchdog chief ends legal battle over his removal by Trump
The fired head of a federal watchdog agency said Thursday that he's abandoning his legal battle against the Trump administration to get his job back, acknowledging he was likely facing a tough road before the US Supreme Court. Hampton Dellinger said he was dropping his case a day after the federal appeals court in Washington sided with the Trump administration in removing him as the head of the Office of Special Counsel,
First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:13 AM IST