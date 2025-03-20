LIVE news: Punjab govt clears Shambhu border, detains top farmer leaders
BS Web Team New Delhi
Punjab police detained a group of farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, in Mohali as they were heading to join protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The detention occurred after the farmers clashed with security forces following their meeting with a central delegation led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lauded his party-led Delhi Municipal Corporation for approving a provision of Rs 800 crores to regularise 12,000 of its contractual employees and said that "only AAP" could fulfil the demands of the people. "Great news for 12,000 temporary employees of Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Aam Aadmi Party government in the Municipal Corporation has fulfilled their years old demand by making a provision of Rs 800 crores in the budget," Kejriwal wrote in a post on X on Wednesday. "Now all these employees of the corporation will be permanent, only Aam Aadmi Party could do this. Many congratulations to all the employees and their families," he added.
US President Donald Trump threatened Yemen's Houthi rebels on Wednesday that they'll be completely annihilated as American airstrikes pounded locations under their control, while further pressuring the group's main benefactor Iran. Strikes hit Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, as well as their stronghold of Saada in the country's northwest on Wednesday night, the Houthi's al-Maisrah satellite news channel reported. It aired footage showing firefighters battling a blaze in Sanaa and damaged at what it described as a sheep farm in al-Jawf.
9:32 AM
RG Kar rape-murder case: 7 months after crime, parents get death certificate of doctor daughter
Seven months after their daughter's rape-murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, her parents finally received her death certificate from West Bengal Health Secretary NS Nigam. Accompanied by the medical superintendent and vice principal (MSVP) of RG Kar hospital, the health secretary visited the deceased doctor's residence on Wednesday evening to deliver the original death certificate to her parents.
9:02 AM
'All countrymen should stand with farmers,' says Bajrang Punia on ongoing protest at Shambhu border
Indian Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia said, "The government was just pretending to talk to farmers. Arresting them after discussions shows that they are not serious about solving the farmers' problems. This is a betrayal." Punia also urged people to stand with the farmers against what he called an oppressive act by both the Central and Punjab governments.
First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 9:14 AM IST