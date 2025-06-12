LIVE news updates: Russian court sentences Navalny ally to 18 years in absentia
Today's news updates: Moscow's Second Western District Military convicted Volkov under 40 counts including justifying terrorism. Catch all the news developments from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Today's news LIVE: Russian courts continue their crackdown on Opposition. Leonid Volkov, a key aide to the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was sentenced in absentia to 18 years in prison on Wednesday.
He was convicted by Moscow’s Second Western District Military Court on 40 charges, including justifying terrorism, funding and leading an extremist group, promoting Nazism, and creating an NGO that violated rights, according to Russian news reports.Google has offered buyouts to more employees across key departments as part of new cost-cutting efforts ahead of a possible court ruling that could split up its internet business. The company confirmed the move, which was reported by multiple news sources.
Though the number of affected staff is unknown, The Wall Street Journal reports the offers were made to workers in Google’s search, advertising, research, and engineering teams. Google accounts for the majority of Alphabet Inc.’s nearly 186,000 global employees.
Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam left their suitcase at a homestay in Sohra before disappearing. According to Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang, investigators cracked the case using a 'mangalsutra' and ring found in the bag.
The couple, married in Indore on May 11, arrived in Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon. They went missing on May 23 after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village. Raja’s body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2. Sonam later appeared in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 9 and surrendered.
10:42 AM
Social media firms liable for illegal postings by users, says Brazil's Supreme Court
A majority of Brazil's Supreme Court justices agree to make social media companies liable for illegal postings by users.
10:24 AM
Trump's plan to begin 'phasing out' FEMA after hurricane season burdens states, experts warn
President Donald Trump's plan to begin "phasing out" the federal agency that responds to disasters after the 2025 hurricane season is likely to put more responsibilities on states to provide services following increasingly frequent and expensive climate disasters, experts said.
9:59 AM
Members of the Fulbright scholarship board resign, accusing Trump of meddling
All 12 members of the board overseeing the prestigious Fulbright scholarships resigned on Wednesday in protest of what they call the Trump administration's meddling with the selection of award recipients for the international exchange programme. A statement published online by the board members said the administration usurped the board's authority by denying awards to "a substantial number of people" who already had been chosen to study and teach in the US and abroad.
Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump Congress BJP Russia Ukraine palestine
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:19 AM IST