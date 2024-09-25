LIVE news updates: Amid Tirupati laddu controversy, Puri will test ghee at Jagannath Temple
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Following the controversy over suspected adulteration in the ghee used for making laddoos at Andhra Pradesh's Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, officials in Puri district, Odisha, have decided to test the quality of ghee utilized at the Jagannath Temple, The Indian Express reported today. Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain stated that though there were no claims of ghee adulteration at their temple, the administration intends to conduct quality tests to dispel any potential concerns. Swain informed reporters in Puri the officials will confer with Omfed, the state's premier milk cooperative, to establish a benchmark for the ghee used at the shrine.
Seven persons were dead and one was seriously injured when a speeding car hit a trailer truck near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district early Wednesday morning, police said. The car was carrying several persons from Shamlaji to Ahmedabad when it hit the trailer from behind while it was going ahead on a national highway, a Himatnagar police official said. Seven car occupants were killed in the accident, Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said.
Hezbollah on Tuesday confirmed the death of one of its top commanders, Ibrahim Kobeisi, who was killed in an Israeli strike in a southern Beirut suburb. The strike hit three floors of a six-story building. It was Israel's third strike over Beirut in less than a week Kobeissi is the first member of the militant group pronounced dead since Israel and Hezbollah entered a more intense phase of the ongoing conflict. Israel said Kobeisi was a top Hezbollah commander with the group's rocket and missile unit. Israeli military officials said Kobeisi was responsible for launches towards Israel and planned a 2000 attack in which three Israeli soldiers were kidnapped and killed.
10:30 AM
Must seek fresh permission for laptop imports from January 1: Centre to importers
The commerce ministry has stated that firms will have until the end of the year to freely import laptops and personal computers, but will have to seek fresh approvals from January 1. Existing permits issued till September 30 will stay valid till the end of the year.
10:23 AM
Delhi weather update: Rains likely in national capital
The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, nearly three notches above the normal for this time of the season. However, the weather office has predicted light rains during the day which is expected to bring down the temperature. A generally cloudy sky would prevail over the city with light rain or drizzle, the India Meteorological Department said in a forecast.
10:22 AM
Odisha CM announces assistance for flood-affected people in Balasore
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced financial assistance for the people affected by recent floods in Balasore district, according to an official statement. Majhi visited the flood-hit areas in Balasore on September 18 and held a meeting with the district administration. After returning from the areas, he directed officers concerned to provide relief to the affected people, the statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said late on Tuesday.
9:47 AM
7 persons killed as car rams into trailer truck in Gujarat's Sabarkantha
Seven persons were killed and one was grievously injured when a speeding car hit a trailer truck near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district early Wednesday morning, police said. The car was carrying several persons from Shamlaji to Ahmedabad when it crashed into the trailer from behind while it was going ahead on a national highway.
9:44 AM
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 7 pc, Govt spending, agriculture to boost economy
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday retained India's growth forecast for the current fiscal at 7 per cent and said that the economy is expected to accelerate in the coming quarters on improved farm output, and higher Government spending. In its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) update of September, the ADB said exports in the current fiscal will be higher than earlier projected, led by larger services exports. However, merchandise export growth will be relatively muted through the next fiscal.
9:29 AM
UP restaurants asked to install CCTVs, eateries to display name of owners
In light of alleged incidents of spitting and mixing of urine in eatables in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed that the name and address of operators, proprietors and managers should be mandatorily displayed at all food centres. He also directed that chefs and waiters should wear masks and gloves, besides making installation of CCTV cameras in hotels and restaurants mandatory.
9:25 AM
Building strong relationship with US has been PM Modi's strategy: World Bank chief Banga
Speaking to news agency ANI on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, World Bank President Ajay Banga said the Prime Minister meeting with the CEOs was an effort to ensure that India remains a strong partner in possible manufacturing opportunities, including semiconductors. "The Prime Minister has been building a very strong relationship with the US, both, bilaterally and through the Quad. That has been his strategy since the day he became Prime Minister. Continuing with that, he is trying to ensure there is long-term engagement on strategic and economic issues," Banga said.
9:04 AM
Amid Tirupati laddu controversy, Puri will test ghee at Jagannath Temple
Amid the political uproar over suspected adulteration in the ghee used for making laddoos at Andhra Pradesh's Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, officials in Puri district, Odisha, have decided to test the quality of ghee used at the Jagannath Temple.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Lebanon Israel-Palestine Jammu and Kashmir Donald Trump Tirupati
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 9:11 AM IST