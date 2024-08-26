LIVE news: Congress to begin vetting candidates for upcoming Haryana Assembly elections today

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira arrived in Delhi on the late hours of Saturday and will co-chair the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting. The Ministry of External Affairs said that Vieira's visit will provide further impetus to the strategic partnership between India and Brazil.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Aug 25 stated that her party is willing to support a Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections, provided they are ready to accept the PDP's agenda. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir have given an answer to the BJP government from the Lok Sabha polls that there are issues in Jammu and Kasmir and by removing Article 370, it has become more complicated...Whenever we allied with any party we had a motive, an agenda---what we have to do...That's why I said that if they (Congress) are ready to accept our agenda, we are ready to support them," Mufti told reporters.

The Congress 's candidate selection committee will commence a four-day process today to pick candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, set for October 1. The Ajay Maken-led committee faces the challenge of screening candidates, particularly in light of recent statements by senior party member and Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja, who has expressed interest in the Chief Minister position. The committee is scheduled to begin discussions on August 26, The Indian Express reported citing sources. Approximately 3,000 individuals are vying for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana.