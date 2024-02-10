LIVE: No clear majority in Pak polls as results draw closer to finish line

Even as two main political leaders from two different parties claimed victory in Pakistan's general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is yet to announce the final poll results. Meanwhile, according to the unofficial provisional results reported by Geo News for 241 out of 266 seats, the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are leading with 97 seats, an ANI report said.
Billionaire Elon Musk’s brain implant company, Neuralink Corp has switched the location of its business incorporation to Nevada from Delaware, taking steps to cut ties to a state where Musk has suffered significant legal setbacks — one over pay and another over his acquisition of Twitter, now renamed X.
A new order by US President Joe Biden appeared to ease a split among Democrats over his military support for Israel's war in Gaza, with lawmakers on Friday praising the order authorizing a swift cutoff of military aid to countries that violate international protections of civilians. In other words, Joe Biden has now attached a condition to the military aid to Israel for its war effort against Gaza. The decision will likely help him shore up support among center-left Senate Democrats for his proposed $95 billion supplemental assistance package, which is aimed primarily at military aid for Ukraine in its war with Russia and for Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza, a PTI report said.
ED regsisters case against Sameer Wankhede, launches investigations for money laundering
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. ED has now started an investigation into the money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede. ED has also summoned three NCB officers for questioning, news agency ANI posted on X, formerly Twitter.
PM Modi's caste wasn't in Mandal Commission's OBC list: Ashok Gehlot
Supporting Rahul Gandhi's statements, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that Prime Minister Modi's caster was not a part of the OBC list recommended by Mandal Commission and Bakshi Committee.
