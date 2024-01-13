LIVE: Parliament's last Budget session from January 31 to February 9

LIVE: A brief Budget session, the last of the 17th Lok Sabha, will be held between January 31 and February 9, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. The minister took to X, formely Twitter, and said "Interim Budget Session 2024, last session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha to be held from 31st January to 9th February, with the address of Hon'ble President to the Parliament. On 1st February, Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman ji will present the Interim Union Budget.
The US military struck one more Houthi-controlled site in Yemen. The strike was conducted after having determined that the site was putting commercial vessels in the Red Sea at risk. That's according to two U.S. officials who spoke anonymously to The Associated Press to discuss an operation that hadn't yet been publicly announced. The first day of strikes on Friday hit 28 locations and struck more than 60 targets. However, the U.S. determined the additional location, a radar site, still presented a threat to maritime traffic, one official said. Given the tensions in the region and its significance for global oil supplies, the oil prices registered a surge as tensioned continued.
The Supreme Court of Oregon on Friday kept former President Donald Trump on the state's primary ballot, declining to wade into the legal chaos over whether he's disqualified to be president until the US Supreme Court rules on a similar case out of Colorado.
Trump ordered to pay The New York Times, its reporters $400K in legal fees
Former US President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $400,000 to journalists of American daily, The New York Times. The case relates to a suit filed by Trump over a pulitzer winning story that talked about Trump's family wealth and tax practices.
10:04 AM
Chinese exports decline 4.6% after seven years amid economic crisis
Amid global economic uncertainty, Chinese exports registered a downfall for the first time since 2016 after global demand for Chinese-made goods slowed in 2023, CNN reported citing the Customs data released on Friday.
9:43 AM
US regulators harden stance towards Boeing, impose additional requirements
US aviation regulators have imposed additional requirements on Boeing before its 737 Max 9 jets resume operations, a sign of a hardening government stance toward the aerospace giant after an accident last week, Bloomberg reported.
8:56 AM
US military strikes Houthi-controlled site in Yemen to safeguard Red sea
8:53 AM
Parliament's last Budget session from January 31 to February 9
