LIVE: Parliament's last Budget session from January 31 to February 9
BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE: A brief Budget session, the last of the 17th Lok Sabha, will be held between January 31 and February 9, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. The minister took to X, formely Twitter, and said "Interim Budget Session 2024, last session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha to be held from 31st January to 9th February, with the address of Hon'ble President to the Parliament. On 1st February, Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman ji will present the Interim Union Budget.
The US military struck one more Houthi-controlled site in Yemen. The strike was conducted after having determined that the site was putting commercial vessels in the Red Sea at risk. That's according to two U.S. officials who spoke anonymously to The Associated Press to discuss an operation that hadn't yet been publicly announced. The first day of strikes on Friday hit 28 locations and struck more than 60 targets. However, the U.S. determined the additional location, a radar site, still presented a threat to maritime traffic, one official said. Given the tensions in the region and its significance for global oil supplies, the oil prices registered a surge as tensioned continued.
The Supreme Court of Oregon on Friday kept former President Donald Trump on the state's primary ballot, declining to wade into the legal chaos over whether he's disqualified to be president until the US Supreme Court rules on a similar case out of Colorado.
8:56 AM
US military strikes Houthi-controlled site in Yemen to safeguard Red sea
The US military struck one more Houthi-controlled site in Yemen. The strike was conducted after having determined that the site was putting commercial vessels in the Red Sea at risk. That's according to two U.S. officials who spoke anonymously to The Associated Press to discuss an operation that hadn't yet been publicly announced.
8:53 AM
Parliament's last Budget session from January 31 to February 9
A brief Budget session, the last of the 17th Lok Sabha, will be held between January 31 and February 9, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. The minister took to X, formely Twitter, and said "Interim Budget Session 2024, last session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha to be held from 31st January to 9th February, with the address of Hon'ble President to the Parliament. On 1st February, Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman ji will present the Interim Union Budget."
First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 8:48 AM IST