LiveNew Update

LIVE: PM Modi leaves for UAE after concluding two-day visit to France

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
(Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Live updates:

Just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said that its economic partnership with India "is a significant milestone in the history of both nations". The UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said in an interview, that the UAE-India non-oil trade is expected to reach USD 100 billion a year by 2030. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi noted that UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was designed to deliver a new era of growth and opportunity.

9:57 AM Jul 23

India-UAE Economic Partnership is a major milestone in history of both nations: UAE Minister for Foreign Trade

Just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said that its economic partnership with India "is a significant milestone in the history of both nations". The UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said in an interview, that the UAE-India non-oil trade is expected to reach USD 100 billion a year by 2030. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi noted that UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was designed to deliver a new era of growth and opportunity.

9:49 AM Jul 23

Over 25,400 people evacuated in Delhi after Yamuna crosses danger mark

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the Delhi Police and other agencies have evacuated 25,478 people since the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark, officials said on Friday. Sixteen teams of NDRF have been deployed for rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the national capital. As roads turned into little rivers, the authorities continued the rescue work. Dogs and cattles were also among the evacuees.

9:42 AM Jul 23

India, France to discuss plastic pollution issue with other nations

India and France on Friday said they will constructively engage other like-minded countries to strengthen the negotiations for an international legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution. After talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron here, the two countries made a joint commitment to eliminate single-use plastic products pollution, including a ban on single-use plastic products which have low utility and high littering potential. Noting that plastic product pollution due to littered and mismanaged plastic waste is a global environmental issue that must be urgently addressed, India and France said it has adverse impacts on ecosystems in general and marine ecosystems in particular.

9:39 AM Jul 23

Monsoon: Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, other Maharashtra districts

A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra on Friday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra today." IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Dhule. According to the notice issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mumbai for the next five days.

9:37 AM Jul 23

PM Modi arrives at Louvre museum in Paris for banquet dinner with Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (local time) arrived at Louvre Museum in Paris to attend the banquet dinner. French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron welcomed him. PM Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to France, talked about the possibilities of co-development and said the two countries together want to fulfill "not just ours but also requirements of other friendly countries".

9:33 AM Jul 23

India, France announce raft of major defence cooperation projects

India and France on Friday announced a raft of "ground-breaking" defence cooperation projects, including the joint development of jet and helicopter engines and the construction of three Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. The two strategic partners also expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries, a decision seen as a reflection of the growing bilateral defence ties. There was no word on the much-anticipated procurement of 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets by India from France.

9:28 AM Jul 23

CM Sukhu seeks Rs 2,000 cr relief as state battles aftermath of rain fury

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday sought Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre as interim aid and said the relief manual will be changed to enhance compensation to flood victims in the state. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the past week triggered landslides and flash floods, blocked roads and damaged infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.CM Sukhu seeks Rs 2,000 cr relief as state battles aftermath of rain fury"I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him for an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore," Sukhu said.

9:20 AM Jul 23

CM Saha slams TMC for perpetrating violence in Bengal Panchayat polls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday strongly criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the widespread violence during the Panchayat Election in West Bengal and said to learn what democracy is and how to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections. Saha, while addressing Karyakars in an Organisational Meeting at Julaibari, called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders to visit Tripura to understand what democracy is and how peaceful elections can be conducted. In addition, the Chief Minister urged his party workers to reach out to TMC supporters in Tripura and enlighten them about the violence that unfolded during the West Bengal elections, which resulted in the loss of 18 lives.

9:19 AM Jul 23

NIA issues notice, announces Rs 10 lakh reward on arrest of TRF's terrorist

The National Investigation Agency on Friday issued a wanted notice and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of hardcore terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba's frontal organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF). The reward has been announced in the case RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI registered against Basit Ahmed Dar, a resident of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA has also assured that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

