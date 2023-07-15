Live updates:Just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said that its economic partnership with India "is a significant milestone in the history of both nations". The UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said in an interview, that the UAE-India non-oil trade is expected to reach USD 100 billion a year by 2030. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi noted that UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was designed to deliver a new era of growth and opportunity.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for the UAE after concluding his two-day visit to France where he held wide-ranging talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and was conferred with the country's highest civilian and military honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. PM @narendramodi bids adieu to France following a successful visit that heralded a new chapter in India-France relationship. PM now emplanes for Abu Dhabi for the next leg of his visit, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.The Army has sealed the breached embankment at the Indraprastha regulator to prevent floodwater from entering Delhi, the Lt Governor's Office said on Friday. The breach was sealed by Army personnel and workers, Lt Governor VK Saxena's office said in a midnight tweet.