LIVE: Yamuna water level crosses danger mark again, Delhi on high alert

The Delhi Government is on high-alert as the Yamuna river level continues to rise due to the discharge of more than 200,000 cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage. The situation has raised concerns, prompting the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of the residents.
Due to rise in the water level of the Hindon River in Noida, nearby houses were submerged. "Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it," said Sureshrao Kulkarni, Additional Commissioner of Police, according to ANI. Read More
DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "I have decided to visit Manipur and I am appealing to the State Govt not to stop me but make arrangements so that I can meet the sexual assault survivors so that we can reach out to them and provide all possible help."
9:07 AM Jul 23
NIA conducts searches in TN over former PMK functionary's killing
Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with the 2019 murder of a former Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary at Thirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district, PTI sources said.
IMD issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.
6:31 AM Jul 23
Rs 5 crores relief amount provided to those affected by floods in Kullu, says official
Kullu Deputy Commissioner on Saturday said that five crore rupees relief amount was provided to those affected by floods in the district. "People who are affected by the heavy rainfall in the Kullu district are being provided with a relief amount by the government. People whose sources of income were affected along with their houses and shops are being procured the relief amount. Till now, 1,700 families have been affected by the floods. Most of the families were provided with Rs five crores of relief amount", said Ashutosh Garg, DCP, Kullu. Garg further added, "Still, the employees of the revenue department are on the field and distributing the relief amounts".
6:28 AM Jul 23
Flood like situation in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain, NDRF conducts rescue operation in Junagadh
6:28 AM Jul 23
Water level of river Yamuna in Delhi increasing again, water level recorded at 205.75 m
6:03 AM Jul 23
Israel PM Netanyahu reportedly at hospital, undergoing pacemaker implant
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday night (local time), reportedly arrived at Sheba Medical Center and the procedure of implanting a cardiac pacemaker has begun, Times of Israel reported.
Earlier, on his Twitter account, Netanyahu posted a video where he said that he was feeling "excellent" and that he is adhering to his doctors' advice.
Not more than a week ago, Netanyahu was hospitalized for dehydration and had a heart monitoring device implanted, the premier says that the device beeped earlier in the evening, which necessitates immediate surgery to implant a pacemaker, a device that prevents one's heart from beating too slowly.
In the video, Netanyahu said that his medics told him he's expected to be released tomorrow (July 23) from Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan in time to take part in potential votes on the coalition's controversial "reasonableness" bill, reported Times of Israel.
5:51 AM Jul 23
Shut temples if it can check violence: High court
Observing that temple festivals were becoming an occasion of power tussle, the Madras high court has said it was better to close down temples if they perpetuated violence.
“The purpose of a temple is to enable the devotees to worship God for peace and happiness, but unfortunately, temple festivals are perpetuating violence,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed.
“If temples are going to perpetuate violence, their existence will have no meaning and in all such cases, it would be better to close down the temples so that violence can be averted,” the judge said on Friday, dismissing a plea seeking a direction to police to provide adequate security for a temple festival.
5:51 AM Jul 23
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill
Thousands rallied against the controversial judicial reform bill that faces a final vote early next week, protesters set up a ‘tent city’ near Knesset after the multi-day march, Times of Israel reported. Some of the protesters blocked the traffic on Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway, as part of demonstrations against the judicial overhaul.