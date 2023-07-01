LIVE: Power Min Atishi asks new DERC chairman to take oath on July 3, 4

Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Friday wrote to newly appointed DERC Chairman Justice (Retd) Umesh Kumar and requested him to take oath of office on July 3 or 4, sources said. Justice Kumar was appointed chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on June 21.



Young rioters clashed with police and looted stores in a fourth day of violence in France triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teen, piling more pressure on President Emmanuel Macron after he appealed to parents to keep children off the streets and blamed social media for fuelling unrest. Despite repeated government appeals for calm and stiffer policing, Friday saw brazen daylight violence, too.



Apple became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits. Apple shares closed up 2.3 per cent at $193.97 Friday, bringing its market value to $3.04 trillion. Enforcement Directorate on Friday grilled Trinamool Congress youth state president and Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh for 11 hours in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam case in West Bengal. Talking to the reporters after coming out of the ED office, she said she has cooperated with the central probe agency and will continue to do so. , Read More