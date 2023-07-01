LIVE: Power Min Atishi asks new DERC chairman to take oath on July 3, 4

Catch the latest updates from around the world here
Young rioters clashed with police and looted stores in a fourth day of violence in France triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teen, piling more pressure on President Emmanuel Macron after he appealed to parents to keep children off the streets and blamed social media for fuelling unrest. Despite repeated government appeals for calm and stiffer policing, Friday saw brazen daylight violence, too.
First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 7:09 AM IST