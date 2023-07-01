Home / India News / LIVE: Power Min Atishi asks new DERC chairman to take oath on July 3, 4
LIVE: Power Min Atishi asks new DERC chairman to take oath on July 3, 4

BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi power minister Atishi (Photo: Twitter @AtishiAAP)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Friday wrote to newly appointed DERC Chairman Justice (Retd) Umesh Kumar and requested him to take oath of office on July 3 or 4, sources said. Justice Kumar was appointed chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on June 21.

Young rioters clashed with police and looted stores in a fourth day of violence in France triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teen, piling more pressure on President Emmanuel Macron after he appealed to parents to keep children off the streets and blamed social media for fuelling unrest. Despite repeated government appeals for calm and stiffer policing, Friday saw brazen daylight violence, too. 
Pakistan to send security delegation to India for inspecting WC venues

Pakistan is set to send a security delegation to India for inspecting the venues before giving clearance for the national team's travel to the neighbouring country for this year's ICC ODI World Cup. An official source in the Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry said that the government, including the foreign and interior ministry would decide when to send the security delegation to India once the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board was elected after the Eid holidays.

 

India logs 40 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day

India recorded 40 fresh Covid infections in a day while active cases declined to 1,513 from 1,533 a day earlier, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 531,906, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The tally of COVID-19 cases was 44.9 million while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

ODI WC: Pakistan to send security delegation to India for inspecting WC venues

Pakistan is set to send a security delegation to India for inspecting the venues before giving clearance for the national team's travel to the neighbouring country for this year's ICC ODI World Cup.

An official source in the Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry said that the government, including the foreign and interior ministry would decide when to send the security delegation to India once the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board was elected after the Eid holidays.

"The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them in the World Cup," he said.

Maharashtra bus tragedy: Shinde, Fadnavis to visit accident site today

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will visit the accident site and meet the injured in hospital today.

PM Modi expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for Maha bus accident victims

PM Modi "deeply saddened" by the tragic bus accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to those injured.
 
 

Home Minister Amit Shah expresses grief over Maharashtra bus accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the tragic bus accident that took place on Saturday in Maharashtra's Buldhana and said quick treatment is being provided to the injured. At least 25 passengers were charred to death after the a bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district early Saturday morning. "The road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.
 

Bus accident: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, free treatment for injured

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next kin of the deceased and free treatment for those injured in the bus accident in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway on Saturday. Shinde has announced the compensation from the Chief Minister's relief fund. "Expressing condolences to the deceased and their families in this unfortunate incident, the Chief Minister has announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of the deceased," an official statement from the CM office said.

First batch of Amarnath pilgrims begins journey towards cave shrine from Baltal base camp

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday with the first batch of pilgrims setting out from the base camp here for the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. The 62-day pilgrimage was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir, along with senior officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the police, at the Baltal base camp. Baltal, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, is one of the twin routes for the annual pilgrimage. The other one is the Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
 

25 passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire in Maharashtra

Twenty five bus passengers were charred to death after the vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday, police said. The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, police said. Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasne told PTI that as per preliminary information, a bus tyre burst and the vehicle hit a pole, collided with a divider and caught fire. Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death, the official said. The remaining eight passengers have been rushed to nearby hospital and are safe, he added.

Biden offers alternative student debt plan to remove instant default threat

President Joe Biden is offering an alternative student debt plan designed to ease borrowers' threat of default if they fall behind on their payments, after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative. Biden on Friday blamed Republican opposition for triggering the Supreme Court's ruling and slammed the decision as wrong. The president said he will work under the authority of the Higher Education Act to begin a new programme that would begin loan repayment but remove the immediate threat of default.
 

Amarnath Yatra: 2nd batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

A second batch of more than 4,400 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Saturday in a secured convoy on a pilgrimage to the 3,888-meter-high Amarnath cave shrine.

The pilgrims left the base camp in the morning in a cavalcade of 188 vehicles. With this, the number of pilgrims who left for the Amarnath cave shrine from the Jammu base camp climbs to 7,904, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Friday.

IAEA Director-General to visit Japan before Fukushima wastewater discharge

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will visit Japan on Tuesday to assess the country's plan to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea in the summer, the Japanese government said, according to Kyodo News Agency.

The country's foreign ministry on Friday said that during his four-day stay, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will inspect the nuclear facility that was devastated by a massive earthquake and ensuing tsunami in March 2011.

Kyodo News is a non-profit cooperative news agency based in Minato, Tokyo.

J&K Police conducts mock drills on Amarnath yatra routes

With Amarnath Yatra all set to begin on Saturday, the Mountain Rescue Teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted mock exercises on both routes-Pahalgam and Baltal axis, in preparation for the yatra. The 62-day yatra, which commences on July 1 and culminates on August 31, is an important pilgrimage for Hindus who visit the Amarnath Cave, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

 

Amarnath Yatra: First batch of pilgrims begins journey towards cave shrine from Baltal base camp

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday with the first batch of pilgrims setting out from the base camp here for the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The 62-day pilgrimage was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir, along with senior officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the police, at the Baltal base camp.

Baltal, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, is one of the twin routes for the annual pilgrimage. The other one is the Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Power Minister Atishi writes to new DERC chairman, requests him to take oath on July 3 or 4

Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Friday wrote to newly appointed DERC Chairman Justice (Retd) Umesh Kumar and requested him to take oath of office on July 3 or 4, sources said.

Justice Kumar was appointed chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on June 21.

Lt Governor VK Saxena had earlier this week written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, flagging the "unnecessary delay" in administering the oath of office to Justice Kumar and said it should be done without further delay.

Apple now the first public company to be valued at $3 trillion

Apple became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits.

Apple shares closed up 2.3 per cent at $193.97 Friday, bringing its market value to $3.04 trillion. Apple is one of a handful of technology companies, including Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia, that helped drive the S&P 500 to a gain of nearly 16 per cent in the first half of the year.

The 47-year-old company co-founded by Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs had briefly eclipsed a $3 trillion market value on back-to-back days in January 2022, but couldn't hold on by the time the market closed. Instead, Apple's stock sunk into a prolonged descent that pushed its market value briefly below $2 trillion earlier this year amid a slowdown in growth and investor jitters about rising interest rates that affected the entire tech sector.

West Bengal: ED grills Saayoni Ghosh for 11 hours in teachers' recruitment scam case

Enforcement Directorate on Friday grilled Trinamool Congress youth state president and Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh for 11 hours in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam case in West Bengal.

Talking to the reporters after coming out of the ED office, she said she has cooperated with the central probe agency and will continue to do so.

Prince Harry seeks over $550,000 in phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher

Prince Harry's lawyer has put a price tag on the prince's lawsuit accusing the publisher of the Daily Mirror of hacking his phone and using other unlawful means to dig up dirt on the early years of his royal life: 440,000 pounds (USD 558,000).

The Duke of Sussex's lawyer submitted the proposed legal award at the conclusion of courtroom proceedings in the first of Harry's cases against the British tabloid press to go to trial.

If he managed to win the entire sum, it would be a massive award in the broader phone hacking scandal that has plagued several tabloid publishers.

General Manager of South Eastern Railway removed from her post after Balasore train accident

The General Manager of South Eastern Railway, Archana Joshi, has been removed from her post almost a month after the tragic three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave Anil Kumar Mishra the go-ahead to take over as General Manager of the South Eastern Railway.

"South Eastern Railway's General Manager Archana Joshi removed from her post after the Balasore train accident. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approves Anil Kumar Mishra to become the new General Manager of South Eastern Railway," said Indian Railway in an official statement.

France: 45,000 police officers deployed to deal with night rioting

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday (local time) said the country is deploying 45,000 police officers to deal with any night rioting, Al Jazeera reported.

Approximately 40,000 police officers were mobilised the previous day.

Meanwhile, more than 400 people were arrested in France on Thursday after protests swept across the country over the death of 17-year-old Nahel M, who was shot dead by an officer in Nanterre, about 11 km northwest of Paris city centre, CNN reported.

