LogiMAT ties up with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to boost skill development

Logistics and warehousing exhibition platform LogiMAT India on Friday said it partnered with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to foster knowledge transfer, skill development and innovation to help create one crore jobs in the sector by 2027.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, a central university at Vadodra in Gujarat, provides transport and logistics skill training.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The logistics industry in India is one of the largest employment sectors, providing livelihoods to over 22 million people, and the sector is estimated to add 1 crore jobs by 2027, LogiMAT said in a statement.

The collaboration between LogiMAT India and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya aims to foster a robust exchange of knowledge, promote skill development initiatives, and foster innovation, it said.

LogiMAT also said an exhibition, LogiMAT India 2024, will be held at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida in the national capital region from February 28 to March 1.

Being organised by Messe Stuttgart India, the LogiMAT India 2024 is expected to emerge as the epicentre of cutting-edge logistics technologies. The event will be a satellite show of Europe's biggest intra-logistics exhibition LogiMAT Stuttgart, it said.

Sachin Patil, MD and CEO of Messe Stuttgart India, said in the statement, "At the heart of LogiMAT India lies the mission to propel the logistics sector forward and bolster the nation's economy. We are thrilled to partner with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in our endeavour to enhance the logistics landscape in India."



According to Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, the role of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya as a dedicated university for the entire transportation and logistics sector is paramount as "there is rapid increase in both blue collar jobs and white collar jobs and employment opportunities in the sector".