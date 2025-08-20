Amit Shah tables Bill to remove arrested ministers amid opposition protests

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday tabled three bills in Lok Sabha, namely the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bills were tabled amid protests by the Opposition.

Copies of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, were torn and thrown towards Amit Shah, following which the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3 pm.

Echoing similar sentiment and opposing the bills, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I stand to oppose the introduction of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025. This violates the principle of separation of powers and undermines the right of the power to elect a government. It gives executive agencies a free run to become judge and executioner based on flimsy allegations and suspicions...This government is hell-bent on creating a police state. This will be a death nail unleashed on elected government. Indian Constitution is being amended to turn this country into a police state."

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025 aims to remove the Prime Minister, a Union minister, a chief minister, or a minister of a state or Union territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row. If any of them is arrested and detained in custody for 30 days consecutively for offences that involve a jail term of at least five years, the ministers will lose their jobs on the 31st day. According to the proposed Bill, "There is, however, no provision under the Constitution for removal of a Minister who is arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges. In view of the above, there is a need to amend Articles 75, 164 and 239AA of the Constitution, for providing legal framework for removal of the Prime Minister or a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers and the Chief Minister or a Minister in the Council of Ministers of States and the National Capital Territory of Delhi in such cases."