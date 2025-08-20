Home / India News / At least 3 workers killed in building collapse in Delhi's Daryaganj

At least 3 workers killed in building collapse in Delhi's Daryaganj

A building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park where three workers, including Zubair, Gulsagar and Taufiq, on the site were killed on the spot

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse
Representative Image: Three workers died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi's Daryaganj. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Three workers died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi's Daryaganj on Wednesday, an official said.

A building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park where three workers, including Zubair, Gulsagar and Taufiq, on the site were killed on the spot, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said that the injured have been moved to the LNJP Hospital. "Civic authorities, including DDMA, have been informed and rescue efforts are underway. Legal action will be taken after verification of facts," he added.

An information about the incident was received at 12.14 pm following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where a building, consisting of ground and two floors, collapsed, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Three persons were rescued from the debris and immediately taken to hospital, he said.

Rescue operations were underway till last reports came in. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DelhiBuilding CollapseDeath toll

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

