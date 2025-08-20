At least 3 workers killed in building collapse in Delhi's Daryaganj

Three workers died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi's Daryaganj on Wednesday, an official said.
A building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park where three workers, including Zubair, Gulsagar and Taufiq, on the site were killed on the spot, he said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said that the injured have been moved to the LNJP Hospital. "Civic authorities, including DDMA, have been informed and rescue efforts are underway. Legal action will be taken after verification of facts," he added.
An information about the incident was received at 12.14 pm following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where a building, consisting of ground and two floors, collapsed, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
Three persons were rescued from the debris and immediately taken to hospital, he said.
Rescue operations were underway till last reports came in. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, officials added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app