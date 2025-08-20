At least 3 workers killed in building collapse in Delhi's Daryaganj

Three workers died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi's Daryaganj on Wednesday, an official said.

A building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park where three workers, including Zubair, Gulsagar and Taufiq, on the site were killed on the spot, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said that the injured have been moved to the LNJP Hospital. "Civic authorities, including DDMA, have been informed and rescue efforts are underway. Legal action will be taken after verification of facts," he added.

An information about the incident was received at 12.14 pm following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where a building, consisting of ground and two floors, collapsed, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.