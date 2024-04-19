Home / India News / Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Voting begins on 102 seats in first of 7-phase polls
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Voting begins on 102 seats in first of 7-phase polls

General Elections 2024 news updates: Catch all the news updates on the announcements related to Lok Sabha polls here

BS Web Team New Delhi
(Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 8:31 AM IST
Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Voting has commenced for 102 Lok Sabha seats, constituting nearly a fifth of the total 543 seats, across 18 states and three Union Territories including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. The phase one of the Lok Sabha polls is the largest of its seven phases with voting also to be held for 82 assembly seats.
The Election Commission on Thursday said it has deployed over 1.8 million polling personnel across 187,000 polling stations where over 166.3 million (16.63 crore) voters will exercise their franchise, including 84 million men, 82.3 million women and 11,371 third gender. There are as many as 3.56 million first time voters, besides 35.1 million voters in the 20-29 year age cohort.The EC has also put into service 41 helicopters, 84 special trains and nearly 100,000 vehicles to ferry polling and security personnel.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers as the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls started with polling being held in 102 constituencies. He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. "The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers," he said in a post on X
In the elections held five years ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious on 40 seats, with an additional eight seats secured by its former allies.

8:31 AM

General Elections 2024 LIVE update: Polling underway for 2 LS seats in Meghalaya

 Voting for two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya began at 7:00 am today. Voters at numerous polling stations were seen queuing up as early as 6:00 am. a poll official said. The first five voters were rewarded with mementoes and first-time voters were also felicitated, encouraging them to exercise their franchise, he said.

8:29 AM

Lok Sabha polls 2024 update: Voting underway for lone Nagaland LS seat

Polling is underway for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland today. Over 1.32 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of three candidates in contention. Of the total 2,342 polling booths, 588 polling stations have been marked as critical and vulnerable, officials said.

8:27 AM

Lok Sabha elections first phase: Voting begins for Udhampur seat in J-K

Voting started in the first phase of general elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur parliamentary constituency on Friday with over 16.23 lakh electorate eligible to exercise their franchise.The polling began at 7 am in all 2,637 polling stations across the constituency despite pouring rain and will decide the fate of 12 candidates, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh who is eyeing a third term.

8:19 AM

Lok Sabha polls update: Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami casts vote in Salem

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami  cast his vote today a polling booth in Salem. Tamil Nadu is going to the polls for all 39 of its parliamentary constituencies today in the first phase of the General Elections 2023. While the DMK-led alliance is hopeful of repeating its 2019 performance in the state, the BJP has conducted a hectic campaign after stitching together an alliance.

8:16 AM

General Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Voting for first phase of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal begins

Voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri seats began today morning, an Election Commission official said. A total of 37 candidates, including Union minister and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik, are in the fray in the three constituencies. Voting is taking place at 5,814 polling stations, of which 2,043 are in Cooch Behar, 1,904 in Jalpaiguri and 1,867 in Alipurduars. All three seats are reserved, with Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri for SCs and Alipurduars for STs.

8:12 AM

Lok Sabha polls 2024 update: Voting begins in 39 LS segments in TN, voting delayed in some booths

Voting began at 7 AM today in all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu for the 2024 General Elections, amid tight security arrangements. DMK's Dayanidhi Maran (Central Chennai), A Raja (Nilgiris) and Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), BJP's K Annamalai (Coimbatore), L Murugan (Nilgiris) and Tamilisai Soundararajan (South Chennai), former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Ramanathapuram), Congress party's Karti Chidambaram (Sivaganga), AIADMK's J Jayavardhan (South Chennai) and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran (Theni) are among the prominent candidates.
 
 

8:00 AM

Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 4 LS seats in Bihar amid tight security

Voting for four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar began this morning, amid tight security arrangements. The polling started at 7 am in Nawada, Aurangabad, Gaya and Jamui, and will go on till 6 pm. Tight security arrangements are in place at Nawada and Aurangabad, besides reserved seats of Gaya and Jamui, where nearly 5,000 polling booths have been marked as 'sensitive', given the history of naxal violence in these areas. Over 7.5 million voters will decide the fate of 38 candidates in these four constituencies.

7:52 AM

Lok Sabha polls: 5 LS seats in Assam commence voting to decide fate of 35 candidates

Voting for five seats in Assam in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today. The constituencies where voting has started in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Kaziranga, situated on the south bank of the Brahmaputra river, and in Sonitpur and Lakhimpur - on the north bank.

Over 8.647 million people, comprising 4.364 million women who outnumber 4.282 million men and 123 third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 10,001 polling booths across Assam. The voters will decide the political fate of 35 candidates, including union minister and BJP nominee Sarbananda Sonowal, his rival Lurin Jyoti Gogoi of Assam Jatiya Parishad and Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress.

7:42 AM

Lok Sabha elections: Polling begins for 2 LS seats, 50 assembly segments in Arunachal Pradesh

Viting for the two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies began in Arunachal Pradesh today under a massive security blanket. The polling began at 7 AM and will continue till 5 PM, the CEO informed. An estimated 892,694 voters, including 454,256 women, will exercise their franchise and decide the electoral fate of 133 candidates in the assembly polls and 14 Lok Sabha poll contestants.

7:37 AM

PM Modi calls upon young and first time voters to vote in large numbers

Lok Sabha elections 2024: As voting begings across 102 seats across 21 States and UTs today, PM Modi urged the citizens to exercise their franchise in record numbers.

7:34 AM

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting begins on 102 seats in first of 7-phase polls

Voting for the first phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections begins today across 102 LS seats, constituting nearly a fifth of the total 543 seats, across 18 states and three Union Territories.

The voting is currently under in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.
 
Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection newsElections in IndiaLok Sabha electionsArunachal PradeshAssamBJPCongressOpposition parties

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

