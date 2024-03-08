LS polls LIVE: Opposition questions BJP's motive behind LPG price cut

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the reduction of LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100, the Opposition has taken a jibe at the BJP government, calling it another 'jumla' by the central government. Nationalist Congress Party (SPawar) MP Supriya Sule, while speaking to ANI on Friday said that the decision to cut the LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 is a 'political' move that has come as a 'compulsion' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting on Thursday to finalise its first list of candidates for the forthcoming General Elections. However, the list was not released on the same day. India Today reported that the first list will be released on Friday. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Sonia Gandhi participated in the meeting at the party's headquarters in Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jaipur, was supposed to join the meeting virtually but could not attend it.