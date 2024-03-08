LS polls LIVE: Opposition questions BJP's motive behind LPG price cut

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the reduction of LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100, the Opposition has taken a jibe at the BJP government, calling it another 'jumla' by the central government. Nationalist Congress Party (SPawar) MP Supriya Sule, while speaking to ANI on Friday said that the decision to cut the LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 is a 'political' move that has come as a 'compulsion' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting on Thursday to finalise its first list of candidates for the forthcoming General Elections. However, the list was not released on the same day. India Today reported that the first list will be released on Friday. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Sonia Gandhi participated in the meeting at the party's headquarters in Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jaipur, was supposed to join the meeting virtually but could not attend it.
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inducted Arabinda Mohapatra, son of BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra, into the party. Patnaik encouraged him to work hard for the district of Kendrapada. "We welcome you to the BJD. Work hard for the district of Kendrapada. You have my blessings and please thank your father also," Patnaik said at his residence on Thursday. Patnaik said: "I welcome you all to Biju Parivar. I welcome Arabinda Mohapatra, son of Bijoy Babu, to the BJD. You all continue to do good work for Kendrapada." The development comes amid strong rumours that the BJP and the Biju Janata Dal, are on the verge of finalising their tie-up with senior leaders of the two parties holding separate meetings on Wednesday. Bijoy Mohapatra was one of the founding members of the BJD who was expelled from the party 24 years ago.
Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram today claimed that State Bank of India's (SBI) to-be made disclosure on electoral bonds will make it 'very apparent' that those who contributed to the BJP did it for 'ulterior' purposes.
Seeking more time from the Supreme Court to disclose details of electoral bonds is only a 'tactic' to cause delay as disclosure before the elections will 'create great discomfort' to the BJP, the Lok Sabha MP claimed.
The Opposition has slammed the BJP government, calling it another 'jumla' by the central government. Congress MP Manickam Tagore also took a jibe at the government calling the move a 'Jumla'. In a post on X, Tagore said, "On #WomensDay, Modi's Jumla: LPG price slashed by Rs. 100! Now it's Rs. 823... Just a little flashback: In 2014, Dr Singh (Manmohan Singh) gave a subsidy of Rs 600 and the price was 641 Rs."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday resumed his journey from Dahod town and headed towards Godhra in the adjoining Panchmahal district. Rahul Gandhi's yatra entered the state from Rajasthan on Thursday. After addressing people at Jhalod town of Dahod District, he stayed overnight at a village in the area.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold talks on a tie-up between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the regional TDP for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. These elections are scheduled to be held simultaneously in the state.
Kerala Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan has stated that the Congress would be competing in 16 out of the state's 20 Lok sabha seats. His statement came after the Congress Central Election Committee convened in Kerala.
The Congress's central poll body held a meeting on Thursday to finalise its first list of candidates for the forthcoming General Elections. However, the list was not released on the same day.