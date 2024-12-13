Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Lok Sabha pays tribute to martyrs of 2001 terror attack on Parliament

Lok Sabha pays tribute to martyrs of 2001 terror attack on Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla solemnly reiterated the commitment of the Lower House to fight terrorism and pledged to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation

Martyrs of Parliament attack
Martyrs of Parliament attack | Image: AIR
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST
The Lok Sabha on Friday paid rich tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives in foiling a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla solemnly reiterated the commitment of the Lower House to fight terrorism and pledged to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

"This House and the entire nation solemnly remembers unfortunate incident of December 13, 2001, when some terrorists attacked India's Parliament, the greatest symbol of our democracy," Birla said as soon as the House convened at 11:00 am.

"Our alert security personnel deployed to ensure security of the Parliament premises displayed extraordinary courage and foiled this attack," he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker said eight personnel from the Parliament Security Service, Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid down their lives while courageously repulsing the terror attack.

One worker of the Central Public Works Department also laid down his life in the incident, he said.

"This House offers humble tributes to all those who made the supreme sacrifice in protecting Parliament on December 13, 2001," Birla said.

"This House reiterates our commitment to fight terrorism and the pledge to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of our mother land," he added.

The Lok Sabha members stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

