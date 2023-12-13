Home / India News / Lok Sabha security breach: 5th person nabbed, plan hatched 'few days ago'

Lok Sabha security breach: 5th person nabbed, plan hatched 'few days ago'

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D who were held inside the Lok Sabha chamber, and Amol Shinde and Neelam -- caught outside Parliament -- are in police custody

Security personnel stand guard outside the Parliament House complex during the Winter session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Parliament security breach on Wednesday was well-coordinated, meticulously planned and carried out by six accused, five of whom have been nabbed, police sources said on Wednesday.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D who were held inside the Lok Sabha chamber, and Amol Shinde and Neelam -- caught outside Parliament -- are in police custody.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Lalit and Vikram are suspected to be their accomplices. while Vikram has been detained from Gurugram, Delhi Police teams have been sent to various locations to nab Lalit, sources said.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, Amol Shinde and Neelam sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Police sources said the Parliament security breach was a well-planned and well-coordinated incident carried out by six people, all of whom were in contact with each other over Instagram and other social media platforms where they hatched the plan.

The accused devised the plan a few days ago and they carried out a recce before coming to Parliament on Wednesday, they said.

"Five of them stayed at Vikram's residence in Gurugram before coming to the Parliament. As per the plan, all six wanted to go inside the parliament but only two got passes," the source said.

Interrogation of Amol Shinde revealed that the six accused had known each other for the past four years through social media.

"They had the same ideology and hence decided to give a message to the government. The security agencies are trying to ascertain if they were instructed by anyone or any organisation. During interrogation, Amol said they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, Manipur crisis, unemployment, that's why they committed this act," a police source told PTI.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Congress seeks answers from govt on 'serious security breach' in Parliament

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Net borrowing ceiling: Kerala moves SC alleging interference by Centre

Lok Sabha security row: Expel BJP MP Pratap Simha, demands TMC. Here's why

No shortage of anti-TB drugs in country, six months stock available: Govt

Increased capacity at terminals, preparations in place for fog season: DIAL

2,000 children adopted by Indians, 224 by foreigners so far this year: Govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaParliament winter sessionParliament

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story