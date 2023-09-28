Home / India News / Lok Sabha Speaker refers complaints on Ali-Bidhuri matter to committee

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Om Birla

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred MPs' complaints on the issue involving BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri's use of objectionable words against BSP's Danish Ali to the Privileges Committee, sources said on Thursday.

While Ali and several other opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK's Kanimozhi, demanded action against Bidhuri, several BJP parliamentarians like Nishikant Dubey said the BSP member "incited" the South Delhi MP when he speaking in the House and urged the Speaker to look into this aspect as well.

Sources said the Chair has sent all these complaints to the Privileges Committee headed by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh.

In a post on X, Dubey thanked the Speaker for referring the matter to the committee.

"It was possible because the BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha," he said, as he cited several previous incidents to assert that no committee was formed to probe these issues and nor was anyone punished.

In this context, Dubey alleged that the RJD-JD(U)-Congress members were engaged in a fight involving shoes and microphones in 2006, Sonia Gandhi was involved in an incident in 2012 besides the commotion and injuries to parliamentarians in 2014 during the creation of Telangana as a separate state.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

