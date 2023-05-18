Home / India News / Looking forward to fulfil PM's vision in Earth Sciences Ministry: Rijiju

Looking forward to fulfil PM's vision in Earth Sciences Ministry: Rijiju

Rijiju's remarks came hours after he was divested of the Law and Justice portfolio and made the Minister for Earth Sciences in a surprise reshuffle of ministers by the prime minister

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Looking forward to fulfil PM's vision in Earth Sciences Ministry: Rijiju

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said it was a privilege to serve as Union Minister of Law and Justice and thanked the entire judiciary, including Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, for their "huge support".

He further said that he is now looking forward to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision in the Earth Sciences Ministry.

Rijiju's remarks came hours after he was divested of the Law and Justice portfolio and made the Minister for Earth Sciences in a surprise reshuffle of ministers by the prime minister.

"It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law and Justice under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Rijiju said on Twitter.

He also thanked Chief Justice of India Chandrachud, all judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices and judges of high courts, lower judiciary and law officers for the "huge support" in ensuring delivering ease of justice and providing legal services for citizens.

"I look forward to fulfilling the vision of PM Narendra Modi ji in the Earth Sciences Ministry with the same zeal and vigour I have imbibed as a humble 'karyakarta' of (the) BJP," Rijiju, a three-term Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, said.

Also Read

Government doing all it can to contain Manipur trouble, says Kiren Rijiju

Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations

We have planned to bring millet into diet in G20 meetings: Kiren Rijiju

Govt doing everything possible to strengthen judicial system: Kiren Rijiju

Differences between govt and judiciary possible, no clash: Kiren Rijiju

UP govt hires IIT, IIM graduates to smoothen investments in the state

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Jallikattu cultural heritage: SC upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing the sport

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

Haryana announces one day state mourning in memory of MP Rattan Lal Kataria

Topics :Kiren RijijuLaw MinistryUnion Cabinet

First Published: May 18 2023 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story