Lord Ram's idol to be installed at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust on Wednesday said that the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.

"Today along with members of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have invited him (PM Modi) to come on January 22 to install the idol of Lord Ram in the in the Garbhagriha. He has accepted our request. He will be present on January 22. The date for 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 is confirmed," Champat Rai said.

After meeting with the officials of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness.

PM Modi said he feels blessed and it is his good fortune that he will be witnessing such a historic occasion.

"Jai Siya Ram! Today is a day full of emotions. Recently the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had come to meet me at my residence. He has invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration of Shri Ram temple. I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion," wrote PM Modi on X.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple. Following the apex court verdict, the Centre set up Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.