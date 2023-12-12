Home / India News / LS nod to two bills extending women's quota to Puducherry, J-K assemblies

LS nod to two bills extending women's quota to Puducherry, J-K assemblies

The law will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation exercise -- will ascertain the particular seats being earmarked for women

An aerial view of the new and old Parliament building in New Delhi, India. (File)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two bills that seek to extend the provisions of the women's reservation law to the legislative assemblies of the Union Territories of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the twin measures will enable greater representation and participation of women as public representatives in law-making processes in the two legislative assemblies.

Hitting out at the opposition, Rai said that "be it the Mughal rule, the reign of aggressors, the British rule or Congress governments", women's rights were snatched, they were never given adequate opportunities to grow and injustice was meted out to them.

Rai said post revocation of Article 370, widow pension has reached 100 per cent saturation coverage in Jammu and Kashmir and one-stop centres for the benefit of women have come up in every district of the Union territory.

In Puducherry, provisions have been made for gender budgeting in the 2023-24 budget to the tune of Rs 1332 crore for the first time, the minister said, adding the 33 per cent reservation has been given to women in police, fire services and local bodies.

During the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women have got respect and the right opportunity, Rai said, adding that women were creating new records on the strength of their knowledge and talent.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill seeks to provide reservation for women in the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that came into force following the enactment of the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide for as nearly as may be, one-third of total seats in the Legislative Assembly of the Union territory of Puducherry to be reserved for women.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 is the official name of the women's reservation law, that seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies

During a special session of Parliament in September, the Prime Minister had described the law as "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam".

The law will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation exercise -- redrawing of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies -- will ascertain the particular seats being earmarked for women.

The quota for women in the Lok Sabha and assemblies will continue for 15 years and Parliament can later extend the benefit period.

Topics :Lok SabhaJammu and KashmirPuducherryParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

