Lula's India visit to spotlight defence pacts, ApexBrasil office in Delhi

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will inaugurate an office of ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, in New Delhi during his visit to India from February 19 to 21.

What agreements are expected during Lula’s India visit?

Several agreements, including in defence, trade and investment, science and technology, energy, biofuels, critical minerals and rare earth elements, are expected to be signed during President Lula’s India visit, where he will also attend the AI World Summit. It is likely to be the first of his two visits to India this year, as New Delhi will also host the BRICS Summit later in the year.

What role will business engagement play in the visit? A sizeable Brazilian business delegation will accompany Lula on his India visit. During their approximately 45-minute-long phone call on Thursday evening, Lula and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of the upcoming Brazil–India Business Forum. With the inauguration of the ApexBrasil office, the Forum will meet on February 21. What did Lula and Modi say about the visit? In a post on X late Thursday evening, Lula shared details of his discussion with Modi, confirming the dates of the visit. He said the two leaders highlighted the importance of the Brazil–India Business Forum that will take place during his visit, which will also be marked by the inauguration of the ApexBrasil office in New Delhi.

What sectors will India and Brazil focus on? The two leaders also agreed to focus on cooperation in defence, trade, health, science and technology, energy, biofuels, critical minerals and rare earth elements, a Brazilian government statement said. “Both leaders highlighted the importance of the Brazil–India Business Forum on February 21 and welcomed the engagement of the private sector from both countries in the visit,” it said. How do India and Brazil align on global issues? The two also exchanged views on the global situation and reaffirmed their conviction regarding the need for comprehensive reform of the United Nations and its Security Council. In this regard, they reiterated their commitment to peace in Gaza and, more generally, to the defence of world peace, multilateralism and democracy, the Brazilian government said.

How have bilateral ties evolved in recent months? Modi and Lula met in Brasilia in July and subsequently on the margins of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November, expressing satisfaction at “the significant progress achieved across diverse areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, technology, defence, energy, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties,” the Indian government said. India and Brazil have stepped up diplomatic engagement since July. In October, Indian and Brazilian delegations, led respectively by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Ambassador Celso Luis Nunes Amorim, Special Adviser to the President of Brazil, met in New Delhi for the sixth India–Brazil Strategic Dialogue. This was followed by a visit to New Delhi by Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.

What are the trade and defence priorities going forward? The two countries have sought greater strategic cooperation as well as higher trade, especially after the White House imposed higher tariffs. Lula had dialled Modi on August 7, hours after the White House announced 50 per cent tariffs on both countries. India and Brazil have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $20 billion by 2030 and expanding the India–MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement. In December 2025, the two sides signed an agreement to advance dairy cattle and buffalo genomics. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited Brazil in December 2025, during which the two countries reviewed deepening defence engagement.