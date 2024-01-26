Macron's Republic Day gift to India: 30,000 students in France by 2030

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is also the chief guest of India’s Republic Day 2024 celebrations, on Friday announced that the country will allow more Indians to study there.

In a post on social media platform X, Macron said that by 2030, France is looking to have 30,000 Indian students in the country. “It’s a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen,” he said.

The post further read that France will start international classes which will allow students who do not speak French to join the universities.

“We are developing the network of Alliances francaises, with new centres to learn French,” Macron said.

The post further said, "Last but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France."

Republic Day 2024: Chief guest Macron wishes India Emmanuel Macron extended Republic Day wishes on Friday to the people of India and expressed his happiness over being part of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

In a post on X, Macros said, "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!"

This also marks a reciprocal exchange after Prime Minister Narendra visited France on its National Day in July 2023.

Macron’s visit culminates in the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

