Home / India News / Macron's Republic Day gift to India: 30,000 students in France by 2030

Macron's Republic Day gift to India: 30,000 students in France by 2030

Republic Day 2024 chief guest: French President Emmanuel Macron is India's main guest in this year's celebrations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AP/PTI)
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is also the chief guest of India’s Republic Day 2024 celebrations, on Friday announced that the country will allow more Indians to study there. 

In a post on social media platform X, Macron said that by 2030, France is looking to have 30,000 Indian students in the country. “It’s a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen,” he said.

The post further read that France will start international classes which will allow students who do not speak French to join the universities. 

“We are developing the network of Alliances francaises, with new centres to learn French,” Macron said. 

“We are creating international classes which will allow students, who do not necessarily speak French, to join our universities.”

The post further said, “Last but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France.”

Republic Day 2024: Chief guest Macron wishes India
Emmanuel Macron extended Republic Day wishes on Friday to the people of India and expressed his happiness over being part of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

In a post on X, Macros said, "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!"

This also marks a reciprocal exchange after Prime Minister Narendra visited France on its National Day in July 2023.

Macron’s visit culminates in the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

Meet Gabriel Attal, France's youngest & first openly gay prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest for 2024 Republic Day

Republic Day 2024 parade: 5 special things to watch out for this year

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Happy Republic Day 2024: Best wishes, messages, quotes to share with others

Indian Republic Day 2024: History, importance, and all you need to know

PM Modi extends greetings to nation on occasion of 75th Republic Day

LIVE news updates: PM Modi greets nation on occasion of 75th Republic Day

IIT Indore's Ujjain satellite campus approved by govt: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Republic DayEmmanuel MacronFranceUniversitiesIndian students abroadIndian studentsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story