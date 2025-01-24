Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav takes another step towards prohibition

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav takes another step towards prohibition

Complete prohibition announced in 17 towns of religious reputation; earlier, liquor sale was banned within a five-kilometre radius of the Narmada river

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced the implementation of complete prohibition in 17 towns of religious importance in the state. The state government has decided to move towards prohibition in a phased manner, with liquor shops to be completely closed in these 17 religious towns of Madhya Pradesh.
 
This decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, held in the religious town of Maheshwar. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said, "As part of the plan to gradually take the state towards prohibition, complete prohibition should be implemented in 17 towns of religious importance in the first phase. These 17 religious towns include one municipal corporation, six municipal councils, six municipal panchayats, and six gram panchayats."
 
Apart from Ujjain Municipal Corporation, these towns include Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Maihar municipal councils, as well as Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot, and Amarkantak municipal panchayats. Six gram panchayats are also part of the list.
 
The Chief Minister said that the existing policy of prohibiting liquor sales within a five-kilometre radius of the sacred Narmada river will continue unchanged.
 
Regarding the implementation of this decision, the Chief Minister stated that it will be carried out after the report of the Delimitation Commission is received. He also remarked, "Looking at the kind of response we are getting from religious organisations and women regarding prohibition, it seems that this is a completely correct policy decision."
Topics :Mohan YadavMadhya PradeshLiquor

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

