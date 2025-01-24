Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Sambhal demolition: SC to hear plea against authorities after a week

Sambhal demolition: SC to hear plea against authorities after a week

The plea claimed authorities in UP's Sambhal bulldozed a part of the petitioner's property on January 10-11 without a prior notice or an opportunity to him or his family members

Sambhal, UP Police
The petitioner, said the plea, was aggrieved by the arbitrary and illegal action of the authorities which was in "complete violation" of the top court's verdict. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear after a week a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for allegedly violating its verdict on demolition of properties.

Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih posted the matter after a week after the lawyer appearing for petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor sought an adjournment on the ground that the arguing counsel was in a personal difficulty.

He requested the bench to post the matter after a week.

In his plea filed through advocate Chand Qureshi, the petitioner alleged the authorities violated the top court's November 13 2024 verdict which laid down pan-India guidelines and barred demolition of properties without a prior showcause notice and giving 15 days to the aggrieved party to respond.

The plea claimed authorities in UP's Sambhal bulldozed a part of the petitioner's property on January 10-11 without a prior notice or an opportunity to him or his family members.

"The petitioner and his family members had all the necessary documents, approved maps and other related documents of the property but, the contemnors came to the premises of the petitioner property and started demolishing the said property," the plea said.

Also Read

'No demolitions without prior approval': Supreme Court issues interim order

Budget 2025 Halwa Ceremony: All about this North block pre-budget tradition

Rupee posts biggest weekly gain in over a year, underperforms peers

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 330 pts, Nifty ends at 23,092; Smallcap shares bleed

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jannik Sinner takes the first set vs Ben Shelton

The petitioner, said the plea, was aggrieved by the arbitrary and illegal action of the authorities which was in "complete violation" of the top court's verdict.

Sambhal district magistrate and others were made respondents in his plea.

It said the apex court in its November 2024 verdict directed the state authorities to strictly adhere to the guidelines before bulldozing and demolishing properties in the country.

Authorities disobeyed the guidelines and bulldozed a part of the petitioner's factory situated at Tiwari Sarai in Sambhal without giving any prior notice, it added.

The plea argued the authorities had no respect for the court and the rule of law and the administration of justice.

Aside from seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the authorities, the plea sought to restrain them from creating any third party interest in the premises in question.

It also sought a direction to the authorities to maintain status quo as on January 11.

Passing a slew of directions, the apex court in its November 2024 verdict made clear that they would not be applicable if there was an unauthorised structure in a public place such as road, street, footpath, abutting railway line or any river or water bodies and also in cases where there was an order for demolition made by a court of law.

The executive couldn't assume judicial powers to punish citizens by demolishing their properties without following due process, the apex court said, and termed such excesses "high-handed and arbitrary". It ruled the situation had to be dealt with a "heavy hand of the law".

"No demolition should be carried out without a prior show cause notice returnable either in accordance with the time provided by the local municipal laws or within 15 days time from the date of service of such notice, whichever is later," it said.

The top court's verdict came on pleas seeking framing of guidelines on demolition of properties.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Shriram Finance Q3 net profit jumps 96.3% to Rs 3,569.8 crore

EdTech woes: Why India's online & offline education platforms are crashing

Delhi HC refuses to order special session of Assembly to table CAG report

SC maintains actor Darshan's bail in murder case, to examine state plea

Eight killed in Maharashtra ordnance factory blast, rescue ops underway

Topics :Communal violence in Indiacommunal violenceSupreme CourtUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story