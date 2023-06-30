Madhya Pradesh govt doubles compensation for damaged banana crop

In an election year, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has given some relief to banana-producing farmers.



In a recent meeting, the Cabinet has doubled the compensation amount on banana crop damage.



This will give relief to the farmers to some extent, but their demand for insurance on the banana crop has not been met.



The Cabinet has approved an amendment in the criteria prescribed for financial grant-in-aid for loss of banana crop in the revenue book circular.



An amount of Rs 30,000 per hectare grant-in aid in case of 25-33 per cent damage, Rs 54,000 for 33-50 per cent crop damage and Rs 2 lakh for more than 50 per cent crop damage has been approved.



The maximum payable limit of financial grant-in-aid for banana crop loss will be limited to Rs 6 lakh. Earlier, the limit was Rs 3 lakh.



Banana is cultivated in the Nimar region (Dhar, Barwani and Burhanpur districts) of the state and it is also exported to West Asia.



According to Burhanpur district magistrate Bhavya Mittal, the rain and hailstorm in April damaged the banana crop on more than 2,200 hectares in the district alone. At that time, the banana was ripe and ready to be cut.



However Shriram Jat, who cultivates bananas on eight acres in Dhar district, said, “Unseasonal rain in April ruined the entire crop. So far, no survey has been done in the fields. It remains to be seen how the government will distribute the compensation in such a situation.”



Banana cultivation is very costly and the risk is high due to only one crop in a year.

