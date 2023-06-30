PM Modi asks DU students to ensure their food taste remains unchanged

"Don't change everything completely, leave some things as they are," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday and asked Delhi University students to ensure the taste of delicacies at food stalls in around the university's North and South Campus remains unchanged.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University's centenary celebrations, Modi spoke about universities setting a roadmap for themselves with a focus on innovations and made references to some popular hangout joints for students.

"Don't change everything completely. Leave some things like they are. The tea and noodles served at Patel Chest in North Campus, Momos of Chanakya in South Campus -- you have to ensure that their taste should no change," he said amid huge applause from the audience.

The North and South Campus of Delhi University are known for their hangout spots that are frequented not only by students but also others.

Prime Minister Modi took a metro ride to reach Delhi University. During his journey, he interacted with students.