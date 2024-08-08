Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Madhya Pradesh receives investment proposals worth Rs 3,200 crore

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told the industrialists that MP has a lot of potential for industries in IT, energy, tourism, MSME, food processing, horticulture, and agriculture sectors

Bengaluru: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addresses an interactive session on 'Investment in Madhya Pradesh', in Bengaluru, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Sandeep Kumar Bhopal/Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 8:08 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on August 8 said that the state had received investment proposals worth Rs 3,200 crore at an interactive session in Bengaluru, which was likely to generate over 7,000 employment opportunities.

More than 500 participants attended the session. During this, one-to-one meetings were held with more than 30 prominent industries, including Lap India Private Limited, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, Nvidia, Google, DHL Global, Tech Mahindra, Grow, Microsoft, Kenes Technology, and Kirloskar Systems.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that while Nvidia talked about preparing a blueprint to develop Madhya Pradesh as the intelligence capital of India, Google Cloud proposed to set up a startup hub and centre of excellence in Madhya Pradesh. Four MoUs were also signed in the IT sector.

During the interactive session, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told the industrialists that Madhya Pradesh has a lot of potential for industries in IT, energy, tourism, MSME, food processing, horticulture, and agriculture sectors. He said that the state government never lags behind in helping entrepreneurship.

Principal Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Raghavendra Singh gave a presentation and communicated the investor-friendly policies and schemes of the state government. He told the investors that this is the most favourable time to invest in Madhya Pradesh. He said that Madhya Pradesh is among the states that make sector-based policies for investment.

Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology Sanjay Dubey said that there is a lot of potential in MP for investment in IT, ESDM, and ITES. He said that no other state gives incentives to developers in the IT, ITES sector but the government of Madhya Pradesh is providing this facility.

During the interaction session, MoUs were also signed between Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited and India Electronics Semiconductor Association (IESA), TIE Global, Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), and Association of Geospatial Industries (AGI).
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

