Maha air pollution crisis: CM Shinde calls for united efforts to curb issue

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's appeal comes at a time when Mumbai is witnessing rising air pollution levels.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo: ANI Twitter/File)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his government is making all efforts to curb rising pollution in Maharashtra and appealed for united efforts to make it happen.

Speaking at a function after administering the pledge of 'pollution-free Diwali' to schoolchildren at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, Shinde said rising pollution levels have become a cause for global concern.

The state government has focused on planting trees. Environment awareness campaigns are being conducted through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and subsidies are being given for bamboo plantation, he said.

Shinde said if children can make up their minds to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali, their parents will follow the same path.

The CM's appeal comes at a time when Mumbai is witnessing rising air pollution levels.

To control air pollution in Mumbai, the civic body has served notices to more than 100 contractors and real estate firms engaged in executing private and government projects, asking them to adhere to dust mitigation norms or face action.

The Bombay High Court has also limited fireworks between 7 pm and 10 pm for Mumbai residents during the festival of lights.

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

