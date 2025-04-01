Maha govt clears road for e-bike taxis, aims to create 10,000 jobs in MMR

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved introduction of electric-bike taxis for cities with at least one lakh population, a move which will benefit single passengers travelling up to 15 km and cover Mumbai besides several other urban centres in the state. The measure will create more than 10,000 jobs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and another 10,000 in the rest of the state, state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said. ALSO READ: Govt to launch 'Sahkar' taxi to benefit cab drivers: All you need to know

Talking to reporters, he said e-bikes with a proper partition between front and pillion riders and a roof cover for monsoons will be allowed to ferry people. Sarnaik made the announcement after a weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Sahaydri guest house approved the proposal to launch electric-bike taxis in major urban areas. He said the cabinet has only approved the policy on launching e-bike taxis, and a revenue model is being finalised and would be announced soon. Security of passengers and affordable tariffs will be the priority, the minister insisted. A "bike taxi" typically refers to a ride-hailing service that uses motorcycles or other two-wheeled vehicles to ferry passengers. "Children of autorickshaw and taxi drivers affiliated with government-certified corporations and boards can apply for e-bike taxis. They would be given aid of Rs 10,000, and they can raise the remaining funds through loans," Sarnaik noted. "This is the first step towards achieving a pollution-free Maharashtra. We will decide the tariffs. If a single passenger has to spend Rs 100 for travel, we will work on how it can be done for around Rs 30-40," maintained the minister. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the state government is implementing various initiatives to provide innovative transportation services to citizens. As part of this effort, the cabinet approved the policy for e-bike taxis, which will now be allowed to operate in cities with a population of at least one lakh, it said. These vehicles must have a valid fitness certificate, a legal permit, and insurance coverage under the Motor Vehicles Act. The fares for e-bike taxis will be determined by the respective Regional Transport Authority (RTA), said the statement. "Bike taxis will provide an affordable and convenient travel option, prioritizing passenger safety. Under this policy, only electric bike taxis will be permitted to operate in the transportation sector. This initiative will offer citizens a cost-effective last-mile connectivity solution, help reduce pollution, traffic congestion, and save travel time. Additionally, it will create new employment opportunities," the statement said. Only drivers aged between 20 and 50 years will be eligible to operate e-bike taxis. Female passengers will have the option to choose drivers of their gender for added safety and convenience, it added.