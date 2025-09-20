Maha govt to allow tribal farmers to lease land to private firms: Minister

Tribal farmers in Maharashtra will soon be able to lease their land to private entities for agricultural purposes or mineral excavation, which will enable them to generate additional income, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said.

Officials said the move would not only provide tribals an opportunity to have a steady source of income but also safeguard their ownership rights. Talking to reporters in Gadchiroli on Friday evening, Bawankule said, "A law will be brought soon. I am telling you this before its official announcement. Under this policy, tribal farmers will be able to lease out their land directly to private parties for agricultural purposes or mineral excavation." At present, tribal farmers are not permitted to independently enter into lease agreements with private entities. The proposed change is aimed at giving them a direct access to private investment and generating additional income from their holdings, he said. According to the minister, the agreements will require participation of the district collector to ensure transparency and fairness in the process. "The minimum lease rent will be Rs 50,000 per acre annually or Rs 1,25,000 per hectare a year. Farmers and private parties can mutually decide on a higher amount," he said. The minister also said that tribal farmers will be allowed to enter into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with private companies for mineral excavation if major or minor minerals are discovered on their land. Farmers would receive monetary benefits per tonne or per brass of minerals extracted, though the exact quantum of benefits is yet to be determined. "The tribals do not have to come to Mantralaya in Mumbai for the same. The decision can be taken at the district collectorate level," Bawankule added. According to officials, a policy is being framed with the objective of enabling tribal communities to secure a steady source of revenue while safeguarding their ownership rights. Until now, such transactions were tightly regulated to prevent any misuse of tribal land, often leading to delays and dependence on state-level permissions.