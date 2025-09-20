Home / India News / BJD MLAs disrupt Odisha assembly over alleged 'fertiliser scarcity'

BJD MLAs disrupt Odisha assembly over alleged 'fertiliser scarcity'

The party MLAs, holding placards and banners highlighting the fertiliser crisis and farmers' distress in the state, trooped into the well of the House and demanded a full-fledged discussion on issue

Odisha Assembly
Unable to run the House, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
BJD MLAs created ruckus in the Odisha assembly for the third consecutive day on Saturday over alleged fertiliser scarcity across the state, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 4 pm.

The party MLAs, holding placards and banners highlighting the fertiliser crisis and farmers' distress in the state, trooped into the well of the House and demanded a full-fledged discussion on the issue.

Meanwhile, the House made an obituary reference to former MLA George Tirkey, who died on Friday night.

The opposition members continued to raise their voices against the state's BJP government and blamed it for the farmers' distress.

Unable to run the House, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm.

The BJD members demanded that the Speaker cancel all the business of the House, including Question Hour, and hold a detailed discussion on the alleged fertiliser scarcity in the state.

They claimed that the alleged fertiliser scarcity was due to black marketing and hoarding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Odisha Odisha AssemblyBJDOdisha governmentFertiliser

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

