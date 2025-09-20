CM inaugurates Delhi's first large-scale biogas plant at Nangli Dairy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the national capital's first large-scale biogas plant at Nangli Dairy, calling it a "proud moment" and emphasising that the city needs several such facilities to process cattle dung and municipal waste.

The 200-tonne-per-day (TPD) capacity plant, spread over 2.72 acres, will treat cattle dung and biodegradable waste into compressed biogas (CBG) and manure, officials said.

"This plant will not only help in cleaning drains and reducing pollution in the Yamuna but also generate green energy and revenue. Delhi produces nearly 1,500 metric tonnes of cow dung daily and one plant is not enough. The city will need many more such units in the future," Gupta said.