Home / India News / Delhi court to hear businessman Samir Modi's bail plea on Sept 22

Delhi court to hear businessman Samir Modi's bail plea on Sept 22

Samir Modi's senior counsel raised questions about the timing of a look-out circular (LOC), stating, "How can a LOC (Look-out circular) be issued in five days of FIR?"

Samir Modi
Samir Modi, brother of former IPL chief Lalit Modi, had travelled to London on a return ticket, returned, and was detained at Delhi's IGI airport on September 18 | Image: Modicare
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Police on Saturday submitted their response to the bail plea of Samir Modi, a businessman arrested in connection with an alleged rape case, in the Saket court. The hearing has been scheduled for Monday at the request of Samir Modi's counsel, as he remains in police custody till Sunday.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vipin Kharb heard the initial submissions by the counsel representing the accused. The judge questioned the senior counsel, asking, "You are seeking bail in police custody?"

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, along with Arshdeep Khurana, Shailendra Singh and Surya Pratap Singh, appeared for Samir Modi. Samir Modi's senior counsel raised questions about the timing of a look-out circular (LOC), stating, "How can a LOC (Look-out circular) be issued in five days of FIR?"

It was submitted that an FIR was registered on September 10, and the LOC was issued within five days.

The counsel requested that the court inquire with the police about how a LOC can be opened within five days. He submitted that the police be asked to inquire into the Complaint filed by the accused alleging extortion by the complainant.

ASJ Vipin Kharb said that he also wants to know how an LOC could be issued in five days.

Samir Modi, brother of former IPL chief Lalit Modi, had travelled to London on a return ticket, returned, and was detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on September 18 pursuant to the LOC issued by New Friends Colony Police and later arrested on alleged charges of rape.

On September 19, the Saket court had granted a two-day remand of Samir Modi and asked the police to inquire about the complaint filed by him. The hearing was conducted in camera (closed room hearing).

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Deepak Vats had extended Samir Modi's police remand by two days, while the Delhi Police requested three more days for further investigation.

Senior Advocate Avi Singh, Counsel for the complainant, had requested the court for an in camera hearing as it is a sensitive matter. He said that it should be in camera as detailed information about the victim is disclosed.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta had appeared for the accused and said that the complainant's counsel does not have the locus to make submissions. Gupta had also said that a bail plea hearing is never done in camera. The court accordingly asked the media and others to exit the courtroom.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CM inaugurates Delhi's first large-scale biogas plant at Nangli Dairy

Polygamy out of bounds for Muslim men lacking means, says Kerala HC

BJD MLAs disrupt Odisha assembly over alleged 'fertiliser scarcity'

Death toll rises to 4 in car accident at MP's Chhindwara involving 7 sadhus

Four swept away in two rain-related incidents in Andhra's Annamayya

Topics :Lalit ModiDelhi courtDelhi Police

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story