Delhi court to hear businessman Samir Modi's bail plea on Sept 22

Delhi Police on Saturday submitted their response to the bail plea of Samir Modi, a businessman arrested in connection with an alleged rape case, in the Saket court. The hearing has been scheduled for Monday at the request of Samir Modi's counsel, as he remains in police custody till Sunday.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vipin Kharb heard the initial submissions by the counsel representing the accused. The judge questioned the senior counsel, asking, "You are seeking bail in police custody?"

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, along with Arshdeep Khurana, Shailendra Singh and Surya Pratap Singh, appeared for Samir Modi. Samir Modi's senior counsel raised questions about the timing of a look-out circular (LOC), stating, "How can a LOC (Look-out circular) be issued in five days of FIR?"

It was submitted that an FIR was registered on September 10, and the LOC was issued within five days. ALSO READ: Delhi court remands Modicare MD Samir Modi to two-day police custody The counsel requested that the court inquire with the police about how a LOC can be opened within five days. He submitted that the police be asked to inquire into the Complaint filed by the accused alleging extortion by the complainant. ASJ Vipin Kharb said that he also wants to know how an LOC could be issued in five days. Samir Modi, brother of former IPL chief Lalit Modi, had travelled to London on a return ticket, returned, and was detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on September 18 pursuant to the LOC issued by New Friends Colony Police and later arrested on alleged charges of rape.

On September 19, the Saket court had granted a two-day remand of Samir Modi and asked the police to inquire about the complaint filed by him. The hearing was conducted in camera (closed room hearing). Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Deepak Vats had extended Samir Modi's police remand by two days, while the Delhi Police requested three more days for further investigation. Senior Advocate Avi Singh, Counsel for the complainant, had requested the court for an in camera hearing as it is a sensitive matter. He said that it should be in camera as detailed information about the victim is disclosed.