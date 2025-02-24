Maha Kumbh 2025: Authorities brace for final dip and last rush of devotees

As the grand spectacle of faith and devotion, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 , nears its conclusion, the sacred gathering that began on January 13 has drawn millions of pilgrims to the holy waters of Prayagraj. With the final rituals approaching, the spiritual fervor remains at its peak.

The Prayagraj railway station is teeming with devotees with the celebration nearing its conclusion. With the final holy dip set for February 26, authorities remain on high alert, deploying personnel in sensitive areas to ensure security.

The Sangam, the holy meeting point of three principal rivers, is the focal point of this important Hindu religious occasion.

Also read: Airfare, hotels skyrocket at Maha Kumbh: Here's how much devotees overpaid At this sacred place, worshippers assemble to participate in a ceremonial dip in the waters. The unique "royal baths" known as Shahi Snan are a major factor in the festival's deep spiritual importance.

To ensure smooth arrangements for devotees for the last major bath on Mahashivratri, which falls on February 26, the Uttar Pradesh government said that it has intensified preparations at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Arrangements ahead of last day of Maha Kumbh 2025

Also read: Bathing videos of women from Maha Kumbh, FIRs against 140 SM accounts Prayagraj's railway station is experiencing a surge in crowds as the Maha Kumbh Mela comes to an end, with devotees continuing to flock to the Sangam for a holy dip. Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna responded by saying that security measures have been greatly increased, with over 350 personnel deployed, and that authorities are on high alert at all sensitive locations on February 26, the day of the Mahakumbh's final snan.

The X account of CRPF stated, "In Prayagraj, DG GP Singh assessed security arrangements for Mahakumbh, guiding CRPF officials on balancing vigilance with seamless public assistance. He appreciated the fine synergy between UP Police, CRPF, and all agencies involved while commending their hard work so far in maintaining security," the post further added.

In order to facilitate travel for both pilgrims and tourists, Northern Railway has ordered the operation of four special trains to handle the increased passenger traffic during the Mahakumbh Mela and in light of the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. In order to reduce the extra rush and offer more convenience during the Mela, these special trains were introduced.

Apart from this, following the circulation of objectionable and offensive videos showing female pilgrims bathing at the Triveni Sangam, the Uttar Pradesh Police's social media cell has been closely monitoring social media sites.

Measures at Ayodhya Dham ahead of Shivratri 2025

In order to ensure safety and efficient administration of the Maha Kumbh crowd at the Ayodhya Dham railway station, authorities have put in place an extensive crowd control system.

DSP Yashwant Singh said, "We have increased alertness ahead of the 'snan' on Maha Shivratri. Additional security has been deployed here, after which the total number of personnel deployed is more than 350. Barricading has been done all around. A holding area has been set up and passengers are being brought here".

He further added, "We are making regular announcements for trains so that passengers stay aware. They are being given entry only after their train arrives at the platform. We are ensuring that the platform's passengers do not exceed its capacity. All arrangements are in place".

All about the last day of 2025 Maha Kumbh and Maha Shivratri

The day of Maha Shivratri will mark the end of the Maha Kumbh. On the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha in the month of Falgun, Maha Shivratri is celebrated. The Vedic calendar states that Maha Shivratri will start on February 26 at 11:08 a.m. and conclude on February 27 at 08:54 a.m.

Consequently, the Maha Kumbh will end on February 26, the day of Maha Shivratri, and the final bath will also occur on that day. According to Hindu belief, taking a dip in Triveni Sangam during Brahma Muhurta is particularly beneficial. Apart from this, on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, bathing can be done at any time.

Auspicious time on last day of 2025 Maha Kumbh and Maha Shivratri

• Brahma Muhurta - From 05:09am to 06:59am

• Twilight time - From 6:16pm to 6:42pm

• Nishita Muhurta - From 12:09am to 12:59am.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Overview

A unique and extremely auspicious time for prayers and rituals, the rare Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj happens once in every 144 years. Seeking enlightenment and spiritual cleansing, millions of devotees congregate to bathe in the holy rivers.

The Kumbh Mela is more than simply a religious event; it is a magnificent celebration of India's rich cultural legacy that brings people from all walks of life together for a lively festival of religion, dedication, and solidarity.

The holy Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet, is located in Prayagraj. Hinduism places great importance on this location. Based on the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter's celestial alignment, the Kumbh Mela is a massive religious event that takes place every 12 years.