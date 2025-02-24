Telangana tunnel collapse: 8 workers trapped, rescue ops on - What we know

Rescue teams are in a race against time to evacuate eight workers trapped for nearly 48 hours inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC tunnel) in Telangana. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to navigate through the debris-filled passage and reach the stranded workers.

“The chances of survival under these conditions are not that good,” Telangana Minister J Krishna Rao told reporters, emphasising the difficult conditions inside the tunnel. “Muck has piled up too high, making it impossible to walk through. Rescuers are using rubber tubes and wooden planks to move forward,” he said.

What led to the crisis?

The crisis unfolded on Saturday morning when a three-meter section of the under-construction tunnel’s roof collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district. The collapse occurred just days after work had resumed following a long suspension. While some workers managed to escape, eight were left trapped inside.

Here are the top developments on the ongoing rescue operation:

- Search hampered by debris: The NDRF is working to clear the debris and remove accumulated water inside the tunnel, but officials have not yet been able to confirm the exact location of the trapped workers.

- Rescuers advancing cautiously: NDRF Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta revealed that teams have covered 13.5 km inside the tunnel using locomotives and conveyor belts. “Yesterday at 10 pm, we went inside to assess the situation,” he told news agency ANI.

- Blocked section hindering access: The last 200 metres of the collapsed stretch is completely blocked by debris, making it difficult for rescuers to reach the trapped workers.

- No response from the trapped workers: “We reached the end of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and shouted to check for any response, but there was none. Until the debris is cleared, we cannot determine their exact location,” said Datta.

- Flooded tunnel sections slow progress: Parts of the tunnel between 11 km to 13 km are filled with water. Rescue operations will gain pace once the water is cleared.

- Mud and unstable terrain pose risks: SDRF teams also face extreme difficulties in navigating the tunnel. “The tunnel has completely collapsed, and mud is reaching up to our knees. We need an alternative approach,” an official said.

- According to PTI, the trapped individuals have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Sri Niwas from Uttar Pradesh, Sunny Singh from Jammu & Kashmir, Gurpreet Singh from Punjab, and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu from Jharkhand. Among them, two are engineers, two are operators, and four are labourers.

- Jharkhand government closely monitoring: State health minister Irfan Ansari assured that authorities are in touch with their Telangana counterparts. “CM Hemant Soren has spoken with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. We are closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

- Indian Army joins rescue efforts: The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of the Bison Division from Secunderabad has been deployed to assist in the rescue. “The Indian Army is coordinating with all stakeholders to expedite [rescue] efforts. Our priority is the swift and safe evacuation of those trapped,” the Army said in a statement.

- The situation remains critical: With rescue teams battling against time, debris, and water accumulation, the coming hours will be crucial in determining the fate of the trapped workers.

[With agency inputs]