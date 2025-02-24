'Exchequer left empty by AAP': Delhi CM on Rs 2,500 scheme for women

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alleged that the AAP government had left the 'empty public exchequer' before the BJP took over. She made the statement during a press conference on February 23 after attending a meeting with other BJP MLAs at the state party office. Despite the lack of funds, she assured that the BJP would implement the schemes promised to the public, including the Rs 2,500 monthly scheme for women. 'Empty Exchequer' in Delhi "The condition which the (previous) government has left for us... when we sat with officers to review the financial status of the current government, we found that the government exchequer was empty," CM Rekha Gupta said when asked about preparations to implement the scheme.

The newly appointed chief minister added that several phases of meetings had been held with officers over the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, under which Rs 2,500 per month is to be paid to eligible women in Delhi.

Ex-CM Atishi calls the scheme a 'jumla'

AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi raised questions about the BJP's commitment to implementing the scheme for women.

During a press conference, Atishi said, "If Modi ji's guarantee was real, the women's financial assistance scheme would have been passed in the first cabinet meeting. But on her very first day as chief minister, Rekha Gupta exposed Modi ji's false claims and proved that his guarantee is no less than a 'jumla'."

In response, Rekha Gupta questioned the former chief minister's eligibility to raise such arguments. “They don’t have any right to question us... We will worry about Delhi now and Delhi will get its rights under the leadership of PM Modi... They should look after their party; there are many people who want to leave... They are worried that when the CAG report will be tabled in the House, records of a lot of people would be exposed,” Gupta said.

The first session of the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly is scheduled to begin today. All the newly elected MLAs will take their oaths during this session. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected, while the pro tem speakers will be sworn in by the Lieutenant Governor later today.