Maha Kumbh 2025: Top 10 travel destinations to explore in Prayagraj

Place to Visit in Prayagraj, Maha Kumbh 2025: In 2025, Prayagraj is expected to be transformed into an engaging center of spirituality and culture with In 2025, Prayagraj is expected to be transformed into an engaging center of spirituality and culture with Maha Kumbh , the greatest Hindu gathering in the world. During the festival, millions of people are anticipated to visit this ancient city to take a plunge in the sacred Sangam, but Prayagraj is much more than just its well-known river confluence.

The city should be on your itinerary because of its rich history, delicious food, and architectural treasures. This city offers something for everyone, from its famous ghats to its undiscovered treasures. These must-see locations in Prayagraj will leave you with priceless memories, regardless of whether you are there for the spiritual or cultural show.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Top 10 places to visit in Prayagraj

1. Anand Bhavan

History lovers should not miss Anand Bhavan, the ancestral house of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, was raised in this famous house. Now a museum, it provides a window into India's freedom movement through the Nehru family's personal items, documents, and photographs.

2. Hanuman Mandir

One of the oldest and most auspicious temples devoted to Lord Hanuman - Hanuman Mandir, which is located close to the Prayag Railway Station. It is well known for its distinctive statue of Hanuman, which is thought to have appeared on its own and is hence a highly significant spiritual destination.

3. Allahabad Fort

The famous Allahabad Fort, a 16th-century architectural wonder constructed by the Mughal emperor Akbar, is also located in Prayagraj. The fort, which overlooks the river, is a stunning example of Mughal and Persian architecture. The Patalpuri Temple is home to the fabled Akshaya Vat tree, which is believed to be immortal.

4. Jawahar Planetarium

The Jawahar Planetarium, also called the Allahabad Planetarium, was established in 1979 next to Anand Bhavan with the goal of promoting scientific inquiry and education. Every science enthusiast should make time to visit this famous location.

5. Ashoka pillar

Located near Allahabad Fort, the Ashoka Pillar is a magnificent Mauryan historical relic. It is a representation of India's rich cultural legacy, engraved with the edicts of Emperor Ashoka.

6. Triveni Sangam

The most famous location during the Kumbh Mela is the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the fabled Sarasvati rivers. Because it is thought to cleanse the soul and wash away sins, pilgrims swarm here to take a sacred dip.

7. Alopi Devi Temple

One lesser-known but important location in Prayagraj is the Alopi Devi Temple, which is devoted to the Goddess Alopi. Since the Goddess' idol is taken to the Sangam during the festival, it takes on particular significance during the Kumbh. According to legends, the footsteps of the Goddess can be seen at the temple.

8. All Saints Cathedral

All Saints Cathedral is a late 19th-century Anglican church built in the Gothic style. Known locally as Patthar Girja, or the stone church, its magnificence is derived from its elaborate carvings, tall spires, and stained glass windows. The church provides a more sedate setting during Mahakumbh, allowing guests to take in the breathtaking architecture and a taste of Prayagraj's rich cultural past.

9. Khusro Bagh

For all peace lovers, Khusro Bagh is a hidden treasure. The tombs of Khusro Mirza, Emperor Jahangir's eldest son, and other members of the royal family are located within this Mughal garden complex. The tombs' elaborate carvings from the Mughal era provide witness to the city's rich history. It is the perfect place for a leisurely stroll or some Instagram-worthy photos because of the rich vegetation and serene atmosphere.

10. Civil Lines

It is time to indulge your taste buds after all the touring. Civil Lines is a foodie's heaven, offering everything from creamy kulfis to fiery kachoris topped with spicy aloo sabzi. Try Mughlai specialties like kebabs and biryani if you are craving a substantial meal. Remember to wash everything down with a glass of cool lassi.