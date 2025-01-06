Business Standard

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Start date and sacred bathing days

Maha Kumbh Mela takes place once every twelve years. This year millions of devotees are expected to reach Prayagraj to participate in the event

Sudeep Singh Rawat
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

One of the largest and most sacred gatherings in Hinduism, known as Maha Kumbh Mela, takes place every twelve years. In 2025, millions of devotees are expected to take part in this auspicious event being held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Pilgrims from across the country will take bath at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythological Saraswati river.

When will Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 begin?

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will begin on January 13, 2025, with the Paush Purnima Snan and this will conclude on February 26, 2025. 

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Important Bathing Dates

  • Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Starts: January 13, 2025
  • Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Ends: February 26, 2025
  • Paush Purnima: January 13, 2025
  • Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan): January 14, 2025
  • Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan): January 29, 2025
  • Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan): February 3, 2025
  • Maghi Purnima: February 12, 2025
  • Maha Shivratri: February 26, 2025

More about Mahakumbh Mela 

Kumbah Mela is held at four places in India, i.e., Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain. In the year 2025, the Mela will begin on the day of Push Purnima, on January 13 at Prayagraj and will conclude with the Royal Bath (Shahi Snan) on February 26, the day of the Mahashivratri. 
 
 
It is believed that people attain salvation by bathing at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati. The first bath will take place on the day of Paush Purnima, with Naga Sadhus being the first one to take the Royal Bath as they are considered Commanders of the Hindu religion. 
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to offer a profound spiritual journey, uniting faith, tradition, and devotion in an extraordinary celebration.
 

