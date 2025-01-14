Weather Prayagraj Today on Sankranti: Crores of devotees are arriving in Prayagraj, accompanied by their families, to partake in the spiritual experience of the Maha Kumbh. Amidst the persistent cold weather and foggy conditions, many are eager for the latest weather updates to plan their visit and ensure a comfortable experience during the Mela. ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Myth, faith, and astrology behind the celebration : Crores of devotees are arriving in Prayagraj, accompanied by their families, to partake in the spiritual experience of the Maha Kumbh. Amidst the persistent cold weather and foggy conditions, many are eager for the latest weather updates to plan their visit and ensure a comfortable experience during the Mela.

On the day of Makar Sankranti, people in the Maha Kumbh Mela are expected to experience cold winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the cold wind clouds blow at a speed of 8 km/h, making people shiver. It is advisable for all heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela to bring warm clothes and make the necessary arrangements to tackle these weather conditions.

Temperature dips in Prayagraj

The weather department has forecasted dense fog in the Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, and Fatehpur districts of Prayagraj. The minimum temperature is expected to reach 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to be around 18 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall in Uttar Pradesh has significantly contributed to the drop in temperatures across the city. In response, authorities have taken necessary measures to protect devotees from the cold by setting up free night shelters. Additionally, bonfires are being arranged at key intersections to offer relief and help devotees cope with the severe chill.

Sky to remain cloudy in the coming seven days

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature in the state is likely to decrease in the coming days along with dense fog. The sky in Prayagraj is expected to remain cloudy on January 14, 15 and 16. Sunshine is expected on January 17 and 18, with cloudy skies returning on January 19.

Reports indicate that on the first day of the Maha Kumbh Mela, approximately 1.7 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Ganga-Yamuna Sangam in Prayagraj.