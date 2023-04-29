Home / India News / Maha to celebrate 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji's coronation

The former Mughal empire capital assumes significance in Maratha history as Shivaji Maharaj gave Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb a slip from the city after he was imprisoned there by the latter

Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
The Maharashtra government will celebrate the 350th coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad on June 1 and 2, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.

He said the state government will also set up Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Centre at Agra.

"The 350th coronation ceremony will be celebrated by the state government at Raigad on June 1 and 2," Shinde said.

He said the coronation day is an inspiration for the state and cultural events will be organised in every district.

Shinde said the anniversary will be celebrated throughout the year by organising events across the state.

Topics :Maharashtra governmentChhatrapati ShivajiMaharashtra

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

