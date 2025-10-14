Maharashtra cabinet approves bamboo policy to create over 500,000 jobs

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved its bamboo industry policy, which aims to attract an investment of Rs 50,000 crore and generate more than 5 lakh jobs.

Under the Maharashtra Bamboo Industry Policy 2025, as many as 15 dedicated bamboo clusters will be developed across the state, with a focus on leveraging the carbon credit market, an official release stated.

The policy seeks to promote bamboo cultivation and processing industries, offering farmers an eco-friendly and sustainable income alternative comparable to cash crops, it said.

The policy aims to attract an investment of Rs 50,000 crore and generate more than 5 lakh employment opportunities over a period of 10 years, the release said.