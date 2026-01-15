Maharashtra civic polls: Fadnavis urges people to vote in large numbers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday appealed to the people to turn out in large numbers to vote in the civic polls, saying widespread participation was key to building better cities.

Speaking to reporters after exercising his franchise in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation polls, Fadnavis said not voting amounts to a dereliction of responsibility.

Voting was underway on Thursday for 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Mumbai and Nagpur.

"I appeal to everyone to come out and vote to create better cities," he said.

Fadnavis slammed the Opposition for casting doubts on institutions like the State Election Commission.

"They should write a new script and stop practising what they will speak tomorrow after defeat. Our win is sure in all the 29 corporations," the senior BJP leader said. Fadnavis also said that the Opposition's criticism of the Printing Auxiliary Display (PAD) units during the civic elections was unnecessary, and asserted that the machines will be used if the EVMs do not function. There will be data stored in the PAD units, he added. The machine was shown to all political party representatives in Mumbai, he pointed out. PAD units are being used in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls for the first time to facilitate vote counting in the event of technical glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

ALSO READ: BMC elections see 6.98% voter turnout in first two hours of polling They will act as backup units, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had said, adding that these, like the other EVM units, will remain with Returning Officers and will be used only in case of emergency. Asked whether he will find time to rest after the civic polls, Fadnavis said there is no time to relax as he is soon slated to go to Davos (for the World Economic Forum meet from January 17) and later start preparations for the zilla parishad polls. He accused the Congress of the brutal attack on Nagpur's ward no. 11 BJP candidate Bhushan Shingne on Wednesday night.