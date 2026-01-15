Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BMC elections see 6.98% voter turnout in first two hours of polling

BMC elections see 6.98% voter turnout in first two hours of polling

The highest turnout of 11.57 per cent was recorded in ward number 18 in the western suburbs, while the lowest turnout of 1.68 per cent was reported in ward number 162 in the eastern suburbs

Data released by the civic body showed wide variations in voter participation across wards

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An average of 6.98 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday, officials said.

Polling began at 7.30 am amid tight security arrangements across Mumbai and will continue till 5.30 pm.

The average voter turnout stood at 6.98 per cent till 9.30 am, a BMC spokesperson said.

Data released by the civic body showed wide variations in voter participation across wards.

The highest turnout of 11.57 per cent was recorded in ward number 18 in the western suburbs, while the lowest turnout of 1.68 per cent was reported in ward number 162 in the eastern suburbs till 9.30 am.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation BMC BMC polls Civic polls

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

