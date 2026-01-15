9 Amrit Bharat Express trains to be flagged off soon: Check route, fare

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 12:46 PM IST
The Ministry of Railways is set to launch nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains in a week. These non-AC trains will start from West Bengal and Assam and pass through seven other states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka.
What are Amrit Bharat Express trains?
The Amrit Bharat Express is a new category of long-distance passenger trains designed mainly for high-demand routes. These trains are non-AC and locomotive-hauled, focusing on carrying large numbers of passengers, especially during festival seasons and peak travel periods.
While fares are kept low, the trains offer upgraded facilities compared to regular passenger services.
The first Amrit Bharat Express trains were introduced in December 2023. So far, 30 such services are already running across the country, and nine more trains will be added within a week.