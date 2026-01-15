Ex-Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh to head ITBP; Praveen Kumar named BSF DG

Former Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), entrusted with the task of guarding the country's frontier with China.

He succeeds incumbent Praveen Kumar, who has been named the new head of the Border Security Force (BSF), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kapoor, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Haryana cadre, was in October last year, sent on leave following a controversy over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide. He was then posted as the Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana.

Puran, a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. In an eight-page 'final note' purportedly left behind, he had accused several senior officers, including Kapoor, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

The Haryana government last month relieved Kapoor from the charge of state DGP. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as DG, ITBP for a period up to October 31, 2026, the date of his superannuation, the order said. Incumbent ITBP chief Kumar has been named the new DG, BSF. He has been appointed to the post for a period up to September 30, 2030, the date of his retirement, it said. Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been holding additional charge of DG, BSF since November 30, following the superannuation of Daljit Singh Chawdhary.