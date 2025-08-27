Maharashtra govt forms committee to study impact of pigeons on human health

Amid controversy over the closure of 'kabutarkhanas' in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has set up an expert committee to examine the impact of pigeons on human health as directed by the Bombay High Court.
In response to three writ petitions, the high court had on August 13 asked the government to set up a committee to study health hazards associated with pigeons and the practice of feeding them in public places.
The Urban Development Department on August 22 issued an order appointing a 13-member committee headed by Rajay Kan Devad, Director, Public Health Services, Pune.
Its other members include representatives from the Bombay Natural History Society, Maharashtra Animal Welfare Board, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur, pulmonologists from Mumbai, microbiologists, and senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
The committee will study the impact of pigeon droppings on health, public feeding of the birds and whether controlled feeding at designated spots can be permitted without compromising public health. It has also been tasked with framing rules and guidelines on the issue.
The committee has been asked to submit its report within 30 days of its first meeting.
The BMC's recent decision to close a 'kabutarkhana' or traditional pigeon feeding spot in Dadar on health grounds led to a massive protest by members of the Jain community.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
