Op Sindoor, Mahadev clear message to terror masterminds, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev have sent a clear message to the masterminds of terror about the consequences of playing with Indian citizens' lives.

Shah also said that while Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among the people, Operation Mahadev transformed that satisfaction into confidence.

Shah said this while honouring the Indian Army, J-K Police and CRPF personnel, who successfully carried out Operation Mahadev and neutralised terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

The armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor in May, targeting terror hideouts and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

Through Operation Mahadev, the security forces in July eliminated the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam carnage. "Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev have sent a clear message to the masterminds of terror about the consequences of playing with the lives of Indian citizens," Shah said. The security forces have shown the world that no matter how many tactics or strategies terrorists may adopt, they can no longer hurt India and escape, the home minister said. ALSO READ: Amit Shah questions Rahul's 'moral stand' on Constitution Amendment Bill At a time when tourism was at its peak in Kashmir, the Pahalgam attack was a failed attempt to derail the 'Kashmir Mission', he said.

Shah also said that alongside the Army and paramilitary forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police now plays a leading role in the fight against terrorism. "Whether from the ruling party or the opposition, everyone felt joy and enthusiasm about operations Sindoor and Mahadev, and expressed gratitude towards the security forces," the home minister said. This very trust in national security is the foundation for India's aspiration to achieve the highest position in the world in every field, he added. The forensic lab of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has proved that the terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev were the same who carried out the massacre in Pahalgam, Shah said.